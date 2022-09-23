In The Style enjoys ‘solid’ progress on growth plans amid retail challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

In The Style enjoys ‘solid’ progress on growth plans amid retail challenges

By Press Association
September 23, 2022, 9:00 am
In The Style said it is making solid progress in its growth plan (In The Style/PA)
In The Style said it is making solid progress in its growth plan (In The Style/PA)

Online fashion retailer In The Style said it is making solid progress in its growth plan as it hails the successful launch of its wardrobe staples collection.

The digital brand told shareholders at its annual general meeting on Friday that the value of orders for the collection launch was one of the largest it had seen all year.

The own-brand staples range also marked a step away from its traditional influencer campaigns and will bring in more sales opportunities, In The Style said.

The retailer said it has also completed a shift of its operations to a bigger and more efficient warehouse where it expects to cut costs.

However, the business sounded the alarm over the challenging trading environment that has affected both consumers and retailers.

Inflation in the UK hit double figures earlier in the summer, which has squeezed household budgets and put pressure on some retailers to raise prices.

But being an online-only fashion retailer means the group can more quickly and easily react to changing consumer behaviour, according to bosses, suggesting it can alter stock or promotions to meet demand.

Sam Perkins, chief executive of In The Style, said: “We have made solid progress against the group’s refined long-term growth strategy outlined at our financial year 2022 results in July.

“As has been widely reported, the trading environment is a challenging one for both consumers and retailers.

“The launch model and our position as a pure-play online retailer allows us to respond quickly to changing consumer behaviour, whilst not losing sight of achieving In The Style’s long-term potential as one of the UK’s most exciting fashion brands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group (Issel Kato/AP)
World Bank boss says he will not quit over climate change remarks
The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank (Alamy/PA)
‘Only the very richest’ in Britain will see incomes grow, tax cut analysis says
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng insists vast tax cuts ‘not a gamble’ amid hostile reception
The value of a pound plummeted on Friday. (Yui Mok/PA)
The pound is dropping – What will it mean for Britons?
Sterling slumped on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)
Markets plunge in ‘worst day ever’ after mini-budget
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is ‘betting the house’ according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies (PA)
Kwarteng ‘betting the house’ with plan that puts debt on ‘unsustainable’ path
Pub, hospitality and retail bosses said the Government has missed an opportunity to reduce VAT or business rates (CarlsbergMarston’s/PA)
Hospitality and retail bosses bemoan lack of VAT or business rates cuts
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pound plummets as Kwasi Kwarteng sets out biggest raft of tax cuts for 50…
Retail bosses have welcomed plans to reintroduce tax-free shopping in the UK for global tourists (Alamy/PA)
Retail bosses hail return of tax-free shopping for international tourists

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks