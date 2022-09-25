RMT’s Mick Lynch describes first meeting with Transport Secretary as ‘positive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

RMT’s Mick Lynch describes first meeting with Transport Secretary as ‘positive’

By Press Association
September 25, 2022, 11:48 am
Mick Lynch, RMT (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mick Lynch, RMT (Jonathan Brady/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has described his first meeting with new Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan as a “good meeting with a positive attitude”.

Rail strikes are planned for October 1, 5, and 8, threatening travel chaos for passengers.

Just days after stepping into her new role, Ms Trevelyan met Mr Lynch.

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sky News on Sunday, Mr Lynch said that it was a “good meeting”.

“What we need to see from the new secretary of state is the ability to unblock the problems in the dispute,” he said.

“Her predecessor seemed to be putting obstacles in the way of everyone, including the employers, by shackling them to a mandate that was impossible to deliver.

“They were putting down issues that we could never accept, and the other trade unions could never accept.

“So I’ve asked the new secretary of state, and it was a good meeting with a positive attitude and a bit of goodwill, to try and unthaw this situation.

“We need to get the thing out of deep freeze and get it on the table so we can work through the problem.”

He added that Ms Trevelyan’s willingness to meet and shake hands was “the better way to conduct business”.

“If somebody wants to meet you and shakes your hand, that’s a positive start,” he said.

“It’s the better way to conduct business than than just slagging each other off, and that’s not what I’m into, and I hope that she’s not either.”

However, Mr Lynch was critical of the Government, describing the tightening of strike laws as “an attack on civil liberties and human rights”.

It comes after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng put himself on a collision course with trade unions by announcing plans to legislate to require them to put pay offers from employers to a vote of members.

Amid a wave of industrial action by hundreds of thousands of workers, he told the Commons on Friday that it is “unacceptable” that strike action is causing so much disruption.

He added that other European countries had minimum service levels to stop “militant trade unions” closing down transport systems.

Mr Lynch said the reforms would make it impossible for trade unions to exist in the UK.

“Well they’re not just strike laws, they’re an attack on civil liberties and human rights,” he said.

“So they’ve tried to make it impossible for trade unions to exist in this country and they’re trying to make it impossible, in fact, for the people of this country to campaign against poverty, which is what many of them were changing.

“If there is no trade union freedom, and it’s impossible to conduct rules and industrial action, people will have to go in other ways, they will have to think of other means of doing it.”

He added that the Government say they want to cut red tape, but are subjecting the trade unions to more stringent regulation.

“They’re trying to regulate unions, and they’ve said they’re going to cut red tape,” he said.

“The only people that are going to be subject to stringent regulation are the trade unions, and they want to regulate the relationship between the union and its members. That’s not acceptable.

“People will always regret further oppression of trade union rights because we won’t be able to protest, we’ve got a new Police Bill that’s going to stop us protesting on streets.

“And we’re going to have a new set a trade union laws that attempt to stop us having a balanced equation in the workplace, and that’s not acceptable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Matalan runs 230 UK stores (Alamy/PA)
Matalan put on market as former New Look boss named interim chief
Airlines pay for a large proportion of their costs, including fuel, in US dollars (Steve Parsons/PA)
Holidaymakers urged to ‘watch exchange rate movements carefully’
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Reeves: I’ll reverse abolition of 45% income tax rate to fund NHS staffing surge
The Bank of England will put eight of the UK’s leading banks under a hypothetical scenario to determine how resilient the sector is (Yui Mok/PA)
British banks to be tested against recessions worse than 2008 financial crisis
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng are under pressure, as the pound plummeted in the wake of Friday’s mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Government to push on with tax cuts as pound hits all-time low against dollar
Many hops used by UK brewers are imported (Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company/PA)
Slump in pound could push up price of pint, says brewery boss
Mortgage borrowers may see their monthly bills climb higher (Yui Mok/PA)
Mortgage borrowers could see monthly bills climb higher
The pound’s plunge to a record low against the US dollar has sparked speculation that the Bank of England may be forced to hike interest rates in an emergency move to stem the run on sterling (PA)
Run on the pound sparks speculation over emergency interest rate hike
The Government has commissioned a review into delivering net zero in the most pro-growth way (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Climate review to deliver big bang moment for net zero, says leading green Tory
UK car dealership Pendragon has received a £400 million takeover offer from its largest shareholder, sending its shares soaring by more than a fifth on Monday morning (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)
Pendragon eyes up £400m takeover offer

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks