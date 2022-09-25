Gymfinity Kids clubs chain seeks to triple venues after £5m cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gymfinity Kids clubs chain seeks to triple venues after £5m cash boost

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 12:03 am
Gymfinity Kids has set out plans to triple in size after securing a £5m cash boost (Gymfinity Kids/PA)
Gymnastic clubs and nurseries business Gymfinity Kids has secured a £5 million cash injection to supercharge plans to more than triple in size over the next three years.

The company was launched by PureGym founder Peter Roberts in 2017 to “promote the physical and mental wellbeing of children” and now operates from eight sites.

The Milton Keynes-based firm offers gymnastics and Ninja Knights – a mixture of non-contact martial arts and parkour – classes led by expert coaches, as well as holiday camps and birthday parties.

Gymfinity Kids has said it plans to grow to at least 24 venues as part of its growth strategy.

Gymfinity
Gymfinity Kids clubs after a range of classes for children (Gymfinity Kids/PA)

In the short term, the group said it will open a number of new clubs over the next 12 months and is reviewing options for international franchising.

The new fundraising included investment from existing management as well as third party investors.

Mr Roberts said: “We founded Gymfinity Kids with a distinctive offering, proposition and facilities in an industry that, like the gym sector 15 years ago, is not very consumer friendly.

“I am delighted with our progress, particularly given the challenges presented by the global pandemic.

“Children’s mental and physical wellbeing has never been more important and is the driver behind our purpose of laying the foundations for a happier, healthier nation.

“The investor interest we received reflects the quality of the team we have assembled, the business we have built and opportunity we see.”

Managing director Jacques De Bruin said: “The business has made good progress in a challenging five years with lengthy closures due to Covid.

“We have, over that period, expanded conservatively whilst refining our distinctive proposition and focussed on the families we welcome daily into our clubs and nurseries.

“We know how important being active is and have worked hard to make Gymfinity Kids a really fun and exciting place for children’s development.”

