Preserving lower prices more important than short-term profit, says Aldi boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Preserving lower prices more important than short-term profit, says Aldi boss

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 7:53 am
Aldi pledged to prioritise lower prices over short-term profits due to the cost-of-living crisis (Peter Byrne/PA)
Aldi pledged to prioritise lower prices over short-term profits due to the cost-of-living crisis (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bosses at Aldi have pledged to prioritise lower prices over short-term profits as they warned that the cost-of-living crisis is “worsening” for millions of households.

It came as the supermarket chain saw profits slump significantly last year after the firm witnessed rising costs and invested in pricing.

The UK operation of the German discounter revealed that pre-tax profits tumbled by 86.5% to £35.7 million in 2021, compared with the previous year.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Preserving our price discount and rewarding our people will always be more important to us than short-term profit.

“Being privately owned means we can keep our promises even when times are tough.”

Aldi
Chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland Giles Hurley (Aldi/PA)

The supermarket also promised it will have the “lowest grocery prices in the UK” as it seeks to support customers facing surging energy and fuel costs.

Aldi has seen a continued growth in customer numbers over the past year as shoppers have sought to keep their grocery bills low.

Earlier this month, Aldi overtook Morrisons as the UK’s fourth largest supermarket as a result, according to experts at Kantar.

The retailer saw sales increase by 18.7% over the 12 weeks to September 4, compared with the same period last year.

It also said it has added 1.5 million extra customers compared with last year as people seek out its discount proposition.

Mr Hurley said: “The cost-of-living crisis is worsening and it’s being felt by millions of households across the UK.

“It’s in times like these when our customers rely on us the most, which is why we’re focusing on continuing to deliver our longstanding price promise by offering the lowest possible prices in Britain, every single day.”

Aldi also confirmed that it will open 16 new stores over the next 12 weeks as part of its ongoing £1.3 billion expansion plan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

The pound’s plunge to a record low against the US dollar has sparked speculation that the Bank of England may be forced to hike interest rates in an emergency move to stem the run on sterling (PA)
Run on the pound sparks speculation over emergency interest rate hike
The Government has commissioned a review into delivering net zero in the most pro-growth way (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Climate review to deliver big bang moment for net zero, says leading green Tory
UK car dealership Pendragon has received a £400 million takeover offer from its largest shareholder, sending its shares soaring by more than a fifth on Monday morning (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)
Pendragon eyes up £400m takeover offer
James Bradbury (right), who is studying to work in construction, with Big Issue group frontline worker Shane Ludlam (Chocolate Films/PA)
Big Issue launches service to help people in poverty to find work
EasyJet has unveiled a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
EasyJet to invest in new planes and optimise descents to reach net zero
Economist at the OECD have downgraded their projections for UK economic growth (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK economy to grow slower than previously predicted in 2022, says OECD
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been accused of gambling with the economy by Labour (PA)
Labour accuses Kwasi Kwarteng of ‘fanning flames’ of falling pound
The pound tumbled to an all-time low against the US dollar on Monday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The pound has hit a record low – What will it mean for Britons?
The Chancellor last week unveiled the biggest tax cuts in 50 years and signalled more were on the way (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pound falls to all-time low against US dollar amid fears over UK tax cut…
The boss of Marmite-to-Magnum maker Unilever plans to stand down at the end of 2023 after five years at the helm, the group has announced (PA)
Unilever boss to retire in 2023 after five years in the role

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks