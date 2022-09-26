Pendragon eyes up £400m takeover offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pendragon eyes up £400m takeover offer

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 11:01 am
UK car dealership Pendragon has received a £400 million takeover offer from its largest shareholder, sending its shares soaring by more than a fifth on Monday morning (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)
UK car dealership Pendragon has received a £400 million takeover offer from its largest shareholder, sending its shares soaring by more than a fifth on Monday morning (Stefan Rousseau/ PA)

UK car dealership Pendragon has received a £400 million takeover offer from its major shareholder, sending its shares soaring by more than a fifth on Monday morning.

The bid would see Swedish motor company Hedin Group buy out the entirety of Pendragon’s share capital at 29 pence per share.

The group already owns 26% of Pendragon, while its owners, Anders Hedin, also has a 27% stake in the car dealership.

Hedin Group is a major retailer of vehicles in several European countries including Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands and it operates 240 dealerships.

Pendragon said it is considering the preliminary proposal and Hedin would need to announce a firm offer by October 24 at the latest.

Pendragon’s share price shot up more than 20% on Monday as investors moved to cash in on the potential takeover.

The announcement comes as Pendragon was forced to reject a bid from an international company after being unable to get hold of one of its biggest shareholders, it said in August.

The bid would have valued Pendragon at about £403 million, the same amount that Hedin has proposed, but the group could only get the support of four out of its five major shareholders and had to walk away from the offer.

Last week, Pendragon said it was bringing in more revenues despite a decline in sales volumes, as a result of the higher cost of new and second-hand cars.

It cautioned that supply chain shortages limiting car production would continue well into 2023, when it unveiled its half-year company results.

The sector has been hit by a difficult combination of pandemic lockdowns, the war in Ukraine and rising inflation all causing a slowdown in the supply of new cars and driving up the prices of second-hand cars as a result.

But Pendragon said that it had 22,000 new car orders in its bank at the end of June and remained confident that its full-year profits would be in line with market expectations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

The pound’s plunge to a record low against the US dollar has sparked speculation that the Bank of England may be forced to hike interest rates in an emergency move to stem the run on sterling (PA)
Run on the pound sparks speculation over emergency interest rate hike
The Government has commissioned a review into delivering net zero in the most pro-growth way (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Climate review to deliver big bang moment for net zero, says leading green Tory
James Bradbury (right), who is studying to work in construction, with Big Issue group frontline worker Shane Ludlam (Chocolate Films/PA)
Big Issue launches service to help people in poverty to find work
EasyJet has unveiled a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
EasyJet to invest in new planes and optimise descents to reach net zero
Economist at the OECD have downgraded their projections for UK economic growth (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK economy to grow slower than previously predicted in 2022, says OECD
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been accused of gambling with the economy by Labour (PA)
Labour accuses Kwasi Kwarteng of ‘fanning flames’ of falling pound
The pound tumbled to an all-time low against the US dollar on Monday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The pound has hit a record low – What will it mean for Britons?
The Chancellor last week unveiled the biggest tax cuts in 50 years and signalled more were on the way (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pound falls to all-time low against US dollar amid fears over UK tax cut…
Aldi pledged to prioritise lower prices over short-term profits due to the cost-of-living crisis (Peter Byrne/PA)
Preserving lower prices more important than short-term profit, says Aldi boss
The boss of Marmite-to-Magnum maker Unilever plans to stand down at the end of 2023 after five years at the helm, the group has announced (PA)
Unilever boss to retire in 2023 after five years in the role

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks