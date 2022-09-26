Matalan put on market as former New Look boss named interim chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Matalan put on market as former New Look boss named interim chief

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 3:08 pm
Matalan runs 230 UK stores (Alamy/PA)
Matalan runs 230 UK stores (Alamy/PA)

Matalan has been put up for sale as the fashion retailer also announced a new chief executive officer.

The UK high street chain said former New Look boss Nigel Oddy will take over as interim CEO.

It comes as the group said that chairman John Hargreaves, who founded the company in 1985, will step down from his role so he can take part in the auction process for the company.

Mr Hargreaves is currently the retailer’s owner but has spent the past few months in a tussle with bondholders ahead of a mammoth debt repayment.

A £350 million bond is due to be repaid in January.

Mr Hargreaves has reportedly offered to pump further capital into the business in a bid to retain control of the company.

A group of bondholders confirmed on Monday that they have offered to provide £200 million worth of financing and committed support to Matalan’s intention to extend the maturity of the £350 million bond.

Mr Hargreaves said: “Matalan is a business that has been in my DNA since the day I founded it in 1985.

“I am stepping down as chairman so that I can participate in the strategic sales process as a bidder.

“My focus and absolute commitment will remain to do what I believe is in the best interests of the company and all its stakeholders, in particular the 11,000 people we employ.”

Mr Oddy will now take over at the helm of the retailer, which runs 230 UK stores, from October 3.

“I am delighted to be joining Matalan and very much look forward to working with the wider team, which includes many long-established suppliers and franchise partners, as we progress with the execution of the growth strategy of this unique and iconic retail business,” the new chief said.

“I have followed Matalan closely through my career and have admired its excellent value and quality focused credentials.”

Matalan also revealed that revenues increased by 8.2% to £286.4 million over the 13 weeks to August 27, compared with the same period last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Halifax said it had temporarily removed products that come with a fee (Yui Mok/PA)
Lenders withdraw mortgages from sale after mini-budget sparked market turmoil
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves at the end of her keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022.
Labour presents alternative to ‘out of control’ Tories after market chaos
The pound plummeted to a record low against the US dollar during the night Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE steady after Friday’s sell-off despite record-low pound
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will prepare another Budget in the spring (Aaron Chown/PA)
Next Budget set for spring, Chancellor confirms after drama in money markets
London’s Evening Standard newspaper, with the headline “Pound hits all-time low in backlash at Kwasi tax cuts” on display outside the Bank of England in the city of London (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank says it will ‘not hesitate’ to intervene over market turmoil
Excavators working on a discharge channel of the new Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline in the Bay of Greifswald in 2018 (dpa/Alamy/PA)
Denmark reports leak in gas pipeline in Baltic Sea
Mr Bailey will meet with other decision makers in November (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England will change rates ‘as much as needed’ to control inflation
Airlines pay for a large proportion of their costs, including fuel, in US dollars (Steve Parsons/PA)
Holidaymakers urged to ‘watch exchange rate movements carefully’
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves speaking during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 26, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Reeves: I’ll reverse abolition of 45% income tax rate to fund NHS staffing surge
The Bank of England will put eight of the UK’s leading banks under a hypothetical scenario to determine how resilient the sector is (Yui Mok/PA)
British banks to be tested against recessions worse than 2008 financial crisis

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks