64% ‘think banks and others should do more to help customers through crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

64% ‘think banks and others should do more to help customers through crisis’

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 12:02 am
Poll respondents said lenders are not doing enough to help during difficult financial times (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Poll respondents said lenders are not doing enough to help during difficult financial times (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Nearly two-thirds of people believe banks and other financial providers should be doing more to help their customers during difficult economic times, according to a survey.

Some 64% of people surveyed said banks and other financial providers are not doing enough to help their customers.

Banks were seen by more than half (57%) of people as having a duty to help people during stormy financial conditions, second only to the Government (64%), according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK.

Many financial providers have put a range of measures in place to help people navigate the cost-of-living crisis, including putting sources of help on their websites and setting up helplines, as well as offers of budget planning tools, calculators and support with debts.

People can also get free, impartial help and information from the Government-backed MoneyHelper website.

The “banking on banks” report, published by consumer and business credit information provider CRIF (Centrale Rischi Finanziari), also found that 35% of people in the UK said they would be prepared to share more of their data if it improved their ability to borrow or access higher credit limits.

Nearly half (46%) would be willing to share more information if it meant banks could warn them in advance of potential financial issues.

Nearly a fifth (19%) of those surveyed said they expect to borrow more from their bank this year to handle rising living costs.

Just over a third (36%) of those surveyed in the UK said they had previously dropped out of the application process for a new financial product, citing the process being too complicated or the digital application not being user-friendly.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of those who had been turned down for credit said they had received no information on how to improve their creditworthiness.

Sara Costantini, CRIF’s regional director for the UK & Ireland, said: “Millions of people across the UK are already contending with the increasing cost-of-living, with one in five now expecting to borrow more over the next year.

“Despite this, the majority of people in the UK feel lenders aren’t doing enough to help and want to see them offer more tailored products and services that meet their specific needs, as well as ways to lower their bills and to proactively flag any financial issues on the horizon.”

She added: “The whole financial sector needs to work together to improve customer understanding and capitalise on the benefits improved data and analytics can bring.”

Banks and other financial providers have duties to lend responsibly under lending rules.

Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance, said: “Lenders in the UK are ready to help customers who might be struggling with their finances, having trained specialists to provide tailored support to suit their individual circumstances – and are working closely with their regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority to ensure that the best support possible can be provided.

“Many lenders also have tools and resources available online to help people manage their money, which some are advertising nationally to raise awareness.

“We encourage customers who might be struggling to contact their lender as soon as possible to discuss the options available to help with the rising cost-of-living.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

(PA)
Royal Mail workers to stage 19 further strikes over next two months
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria (PA)
Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK
Shares dropped in London on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE closes below 7,000 for first time in six months after late drop
The CWU said around 90% of Royal Mail cleaners have had no pay rise this year (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail cleaners and engineers to strike over pay
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bank warns of ‘significant’ rate rises as Kwarteng says his plan will work
Homes of the future are more likely to be heated with heat pumps, the research concluded (Yui Mok/PA)
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote address during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022.
Starmer promises to restore ‘sense of collective hope’ after Tory turmoil
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, with his wife Victoria, leaves the stage after giving his keynote address during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer pledges publicly-owned energy company
Extra Brexit border checks mean the processing rate for passengers at Eurostar’s London station has been cut by nearly a third, according to the cross-Channel rail operator’s boss (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurostar boss says Brexit border checks add 15 seconds per passenger
Rishi Sunak’s supporters have hit out at the Government’s tax-cutting plans (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak supporters express alarm at tax-cutting plan amid market turmoil

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks