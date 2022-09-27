Domino’s UK hires board director as interim boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Domino’s UK hires board director as interim boss

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 7:59 am
Domino’s Pizza Group has appointed one of its board directors as interim chief executive (PA)
Domino’s Pizza Group has appointed one of its board directors as interim chief executive to take over from outgoing boss Dominic Paul before he leaves at the end of the year.

The UK pizza delivery chain said non-executive director Elias Diaz Sese will take on the role from October 10, working closely with Mr Paul to allow a “smooth transition” while it continues the search for a permanent chief executive.

The appointment comes after Mr Paul recently announced plans to leave in December to head up Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

Mr Diaz Sese has been on the Domino’s board since October 2019 and he has previously held senior roles within global consumer food brands and franchise businesses, including as chief executive of Canadian fast food restaurant chain Tim Hortons and president across Asia Pacific for Burger King.

Matt Shattock, chairman of Domino’s, said: “Elias is very familiar with our sector given that he has held leadership roles in a number of major consumer food brands and has experience of being a franchisee himself.

“Elias has a deep understanding of the Domino’s business, has built strong relationships with the management team and franchisees and holds a significant personal shareholding in the group.

“He is committed and will focus on the continued effective and rapid execution of Domino’s strategy while giving the board time to ensure we find the right permanent CEO.”

Domino’s ended a long-running dispute with its franchise partners last December, agreeing to invest £20 million over the next three years, with franchise owners agreeing to increase the speed of new store openings.

It also recently completed an exit from all directly operated international markets to focus on the UK and Ireland.

Half-year figures for the group last month showed a 16.3% drop in underlying pre-tax profits
to £50.9 million for the six months to June 26.

This was in spite of moves to offset rising ingredient prices and other cost pressures, including the launch in March of a delivery fee of between 99p and £2.50.

The company said it increased prices for its franchisees but this was on a “lagged basis”, meaning that the full benefit will not be felt until the final six months of the year.

Mr Diaz Sese said: “For the past three years I’ve worked closely with the board and management team to create the current strategy, which I firmly believe is the right one to drive Domino’s future growth, and which I’m committed to executing at pace.”

