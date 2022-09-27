Card Factory bounces back to profit as high street sales recover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Card Factory bounces back to profit as high street sales recover

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 11:05 am
Shoppers entering the Card Factory in Newcastle-under-Lyme (Barrington Commbs/PA)
Shoppers entering the Card Factory in Newcastle-under-Lyme (Barrington Commbs/PA)

Card Factory has swung back to a profit for the past half-year after the relaxation of pandemic restrictions helped sales surge.

Shares in the high street retailer moved higher in early trading on Tuesday.

The London-listed firm posted a pre-tax profit of £14.3 million for the six months to July, rebounding from a £6.5 million loss over the same period a year earlier.

It came as revenues lifted by 69.4% to £198 million for the six month period, compared with the previous year.

This was driven by an 81.8% jump in store revenues following a “shift of customer spend back towards the high street”.

The retailer held firm on its outlook for the full financial year following good sales momentum, despite highlighting cost-of-living pressures and the current inflationary backdrop.

Card Factory said it expects to be able to continue to manage cost inflation through “targeted price increases” and measures to improve efficiency.

Darcy Willson-Rymer, chief executive officer of the company, said: “We are pleased to report a strong performance through the half which reflects continued good momentum within the business, as well as the reversal of lockdown trends with customers choosing to return to the high street.

“The pronounced shift in spend back towards stores supports our continued conviction in the value of our store estate within our customer proposition and as an enabler in our omnichannel ambitions.

“Whilst we remain mindful of the challenging economic backdrop as we head towards the Christmas season, we feel well placed to navigate this and retain our focus on transitioning Card Factory to a market leading omnichannel retailer of cards and gifts.”

Shares in the company improved by 1.4% to 46.05p in early trading.

