Odds of winning Premium Bonds prizes improve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Odds of winning Premium Bonds prizes improve

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 12:19 pm
Treasury-backed savings giant NS&I said it will increase the prize fund rate from 1.40% to 2.20% (NS&I/PA)
Treasury-backed savings giant NS&I said it will increase the prize fund rate from 1.40% to 2.20% (NS&I/PA)

Millions of pounds more in Premium Bonds prizes will be up for grabs from next month, in a boost for 22 million savers.

Treasury-backed savings giant NS&I said it will increase the prize fund rate from 1.40% to 2.20%, adding an expected £76 million to the prize fund for October.

The Premium Bonds prize fund rate funds a monthly prize draw for tax-free prizes.

The odds of each £1 Premium Bond number winning a prize will improve, from 24,500 to one to 24,000 to one, under the changes.

The number of estimated £1 million prizes will remain the same in October as in September, with two up for grabs.

The rejig also means that, at the bottom end of the prize values, there will be fewer £25 prizes than there were previously, with an estimated 3,484,716 available next month, down from 4,774,798 this month.

The number of prizes will increase for all other prize values.

There will be an estimated 18 £100,000 prizes to be won in October, up from 10 in September.

There will also be around 35 £50,000 prizes next month, up from 20 in September.

And there will be an estimated 72 £25,000 prizes up for grabs, up from 39 this month.

There will be an estimated 178 chances to win £10,000 next month, up from 98 this month.

Around 357 £5,000 prizes will also be up for grabs, up from 199 in September.

And there will be around 4,364 £1,000 prizes available next month, up from 2,779.

NS&I has to take account of what other providers are offering as part of its duty to balance various interests.

Savings rates have generally been on the rise, following a spate of recent Bank of England base rate hikes.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: “The projected prize rate has been boosted from 1.4% to 2.2%, putting it above the current top easy-access savings account rate.

“However, NS&I hasn’t boosted the top prize of £1 million and there are still only two chances to win that jackpot each month.

“Instead it has rejigged the number of smaller prizes on offer.”

Ms Suter also said savers “shouldn’t cling to the ‘projected prize fund figure’, as many Premium Bonds holders get zero return on their savings”.

NS&I chief executive Ian Ackerley said: “With over 22 million holders, Premium Bonds are the nation’s favourite savings product and are more popular than ever. It’s great to be able to increase the prize pot and give our customers more chances each month to win tax-free prizes.

“This is the second increase to the Premium Bonds prize fund rate that we have made in less than six months. These changes have helped us ensure that Premium Bonds remain attractive, while also ensuring that we continue to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.”

Financial Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith said: “It’s great to see NS&I providing a boost to the nation’s savers – more than doubling the prize fund rate offered on its much-loved Premium Bonds over the last six months.

“I look forward to working with Ian and the rest of the NS&I team in the months ahead, ensuring the organisation continues to deliver for both savers and the taxpayer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

(PA)
Royal Mail workers to stage 19 further strikes over next two months
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria (PA)
Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK
Shares dropped in London on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE closes below 7,000 for first time in six months after late drop
The CWU said around 90% of Royal Mail cleaners have had no pay rise this year (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail cleaners and engineers to strike over pay
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bank warns of ‘significant’ rate rises as Kwarteng says his plan will work
Homes of the future are more likely to be heated with heat pumps, the research concluded (Yui Mok/PA)
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer making his keynote address during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022.
Starmer promises to restore ‘sense of collective hope’ after Tory turmoil
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, with his wife Victoria, leaves the stage after giving his keynote address during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer pledges publicly-owned energy company
Extra Brexit border checks mean the processing rate for passengers at Eurostar’s London station has been cut by nearly a third, according to the cross-Channel rail operator’s boss (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Eurostar boss says Brexit border checks add 15 seconds per passenger
Rishi Sunak’s supporters have hit out at the Government’s tax-cutting plans (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak supporters express alarm at tax-cutting plan amid market turmoil

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks