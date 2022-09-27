Royal Mail cleaners and engineers to strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Mail cleaners and engineers to strike over pay

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 6:07 pm
The CWU said around 90% of Royal Mail cleaners have had no pay rise this year (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail cleaners and engineers have voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) employed in Property and Facilities Functions backed industrial action by 9-1.

The union said around 90% of Royal Mail cleaners have had no pay rise this year, while engineers and admin members were offered the same 2% pay rise “imposed” across the Group.

As well as pay, the union is seeking parity with the rest of Royal Mail Group employees in a number of areas, including pensions, leave entitlement, average holiday pay and paid maternity/paternity leave.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “I congratulate our members in overcoming the company’s propaganda and standing with their colleagues.

“During the pandemic, these workers were vital for the functioning of society.

“Now, they are being treated with complete and utter contempt.

“It’s a familiar story in Britain today.

“But these workers would have never accepted these terms, and nor will their union, who will now pull out every possible stop to ensure these people get the pay rise they deserve.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are disappointed by the announcement that CWU members in Royal Mail’s Property and Facilities Solutions have, on a turnout of 66.7%, voted in favour of taking industrial action in our negotiation on a new pay deal.

“With negotiations ongoing, and progress being made, this ballot was premature.

“The CWU’s rush to the ballot box is leading its members towards an increasingly uncertain future.

“Royal Mail is losing £1 million a day, and the CWU has a responsibility to recognise the reality of the situation Royal Mail faces.”

