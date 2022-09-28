Banks’ customers will have greater protections from APP scams under proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banks’ customers will have greater protections from APP scams under proposals

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:03 am
Banks and building societies will have stronger incentives to prevent scams happening in the first place as well as having to reimburse victims who have been tricked into transferring money to a fraudster, under the PSR’s proposals (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Banks and building societies will have stronger incentives to prevent scams happening in the first place, as well as having to reimburse victims who have been tricked into transferring money to a fraudster, under a regulator’s proposals.

The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has published a consultation to usher in greater consumer protections from authorised push payment (APP) scam losses.

Kate Fitzgerald, interim head of policy at the PSR, told the PA news agency that the plans would ensure a more consistent approach for customers, “levelling the playing field”.

Under the proposals, both the sending and receiving banks will bear the responsibility for allowing fraudulent payments, further incentivising banks who have accounts held by fraudsters to act.

The Government has previously said that the PSR will be able to require banks to reimburse APP scam losses under measures in the Financial Services and Markets Bill.

Many banks have already signed up to a voluntary industry code, however there have been concerns that it has not been applied consistently and the level of protection people are getting from scams depends on who they bank with.

Some providers also operate their own fraud guarantees, leading commentators to suggest that people face a “lottery” as to whether they will get their money back.

TSB has offered a fraud refund guarantee since 2019, while since 2021, Nationwide Building Society has provided a scam checker service (SCS).

The regulator is now consulting on specific proposals that would put that mandatory reimbursement in place for all online and mobile payments. Reimbursement would be on all payments over £100 and subject to an excess of no more than £35.

This consultation will also ensure the PSR can make the necessary regulatory changes as soon as the law has been changed which will allow it to act on APP scams.

The proposed measures include requiring reimbursement in all but exceptional cases, so more victims will get their money back.

The regulator said it wants to see the requirements for mandatory reimbursement in place for consumers as soon as possible.

It said consumers still need to take caution when sending payments and shifts in the way industry carries out fraud prevention will also mean consumers see their account providers stepping in more regularly to prevent fraud, as is seen with card payments.

The regulator is working with Pay.UK – the operator of the Faster Payments system – and the industry to make sure its requirements can be implemented quickly after legislation is passed.

In the meantime, banks and building societies should continue to develop their fraud detection and prevention arrangements to respond to the ongoing risk of fraud to their customers, the regulator said.

Some £583.2 million was stolen through APP fraud last year, according to UK Finance figures.

This was a 39% increase compared with £420.7 million-worth of APP losses recorded in 2020.

Chris Hemsley, managing director at the PSR, said: “Fraudsters have continued to devastate the lives of innocent victims through APP scams.

“We want to see all banks, building societies and other payment providers doing more to prevent APP scams from occurring in the first place. These proposals will mean everyone has more protection from scams.

“We’ve seen progress over the last few years. Some firms have even gone much further with fraud guarantees, so we know people can be protected effectively. Our proposed rules will see everyone benefitting from strong protections, regardless of who they bank with.”

The PSR is also leading on a wider set of changes that would lead to the publication of data on how well firms are protecting customers from summer 2023.

It said it is also supporting and encouraging improved intelligence sharing to spot fraudulent transactions and stop them from happening.

The consultation closes on November 25.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “This plan from the PSR is a hugely positive step and could be a game changer for scam victims, ending the reimbursement lottery and ensuring the overwhelming majority get their money back swiftly when they are targeted by APP fraudsters.

“The regulator must ensure fraud victims receive treatment that is fair and consistent, and hold banks to account with strong enforcement measures if they are falling short.”

Paul Davis, director of fraud prevention at TSB, said: “TSB has consistently made the case that all banks should take our approach and provide refunds to customers.

“Having offered our unique fraud refund guarantee for over three years our experience is that it does not cause consumers to take any greater risks and that the proposals outlined by the PSR are likely to deliver far greater protection for victims of fraud, benefiting large numbers of people.”

