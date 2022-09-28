‘Potential tipping point’ for housing market as buyers’ purchasing power is hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Potential tipping point’ for housing market as buyers’ purchasing power is hit

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:03 am
Price sensitivity is showing signs of returning to the housing market as house hunters’ buying power takes a hit, according to Zoopla (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Price sensitivity is showing signs of returning to the housing market as house hunters’ buying power takes a hit, according to a property website.

Zoopla said 6% of homes listed for sale have seen the asking price adjusted downwards by 5% or more, marking the highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The website said that, given the economic backdrop and factors including rising energy prices and rising interest rates, this is a clear sign of a return to more of a buyers’ market, after two years of a market that favoured sellers.

The findings were released in a week when a slew of mortgage products have been pulled from the market and rates have been hiked, amid turmoil after the mini-budget last Friday.

Stamp duty cuts were made in the mini-budget, but the potential savings for buyers may be overshadowed by the prospect of higher monthly mortgage bills.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “A surge in home values over the pandemic and the rise of mortgage rates means we face a sizable hit to household buying power over the rest of 2022 and into 2023.

“While the recent changes to stamp duty are welcome, supporting activity in regional markets and the first-time buyer market in southern England, the increase in mortgage rates will erode much of the gains.

“Homeowners that want to sell their home this year need to price realistically and seek the advice of an agent on local market trends.”

Zoopla said price adjustments are to be expected as the market shifts from conditions where demand greatly exceeds supply.

Its report said: “We do not believe that this is a precursor for big price falls but an indication that the rate of price growth will start to slow more rapidly in (quarter four of 2022) and into 2023 as buyers react to the rising cost of borrowing.”

Marc von Grundherr, director of estate agent Benham and Reeves, said: “Higher mortgage rates are just one factor contributing to the cost-of-living crisis, but they’re certainly the most influential factor when it comes to the purchasing power of the nation’s homebuyers.

“The market is now at a bit of a tipping point where house prices have continued to increase rapidly, but the reality for many buyers is that they are no longer able to stretch themselves financially.

“This should be an important consideration for those looking to sell and a consideration that must be made when setting your asking price.

“Entering the market with over-ambitious asking price expectations is likely to see a property languish with little to no attention from prospective buyers.

“Yes, the latest stamp duty cuts will leave buyers a little extra in their back pocket when it comes to negotiating, but don’t be fooled into thinking this marginal saving will spur them into paying way over the odds for your home. It won’t.”

