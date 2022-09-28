Households urged to take energy meter readings ahead of October 1 price rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Households urged to take energy meter readings ahead of October 1 price rise

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:05 am
A reading on a domestic household gas meter.
A reading on a domestic household gas meter.

Households have been urged to take their energy meter readings – and try to submit them – ahead of prices rising from October 1.

This will prevent firms from estimating usage and charging for energy used before October 1 but at the higher rate.

The average household energy bill will rise from £1,971 to a frozen £2,500 under the energy price guarantee announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss earlier this month.

This is an increase of 27% from the previous price cap, which limited the rate providers can charge customers on a standard variable tariff.

The Government’s plan only caps the cost per unit that households pay, with actual bills still determined by how much energy is consumed.

Households will receive a non-repayable £400 payment from the Government as part of the cost-of-living support package, paid directly to energy accounts over six months in instalments of £66 and £67.

Overall, household bills will still be 96% higher than last year.

Energy bills
Energy bills are set to soar (Danny Lawson/PA)

Households will be hoping they do not experience a repeat of the wide scale crash of energy firms’ websites ahead of the last price cap increase on April 1, when millions of customers rushed to submit readings at once.

At the time, firms described the situation as “unprecedented” and sought to calm customer anxiety by stressing that they could submit readings over the following days without being penalised.

Industry body Energy UK said high call volumes and website traffic were expected, and recommended customers check beforehand for the best way to submit readings as most suppliers were allowing for a few days either side of October 1.

Suppliers offered numerous channels including text, email, apps and online account submissions, but these varied.

Frazer Scott, chief executive of Energy Action Scotland, said: “This week, every household across the UK must make sure it submits a meter reading to their energy firm to avoid paying a penny more than they absolutely have to when prices go up on October 1.

“Fuel poverty is at record levels, levels of energy efficiency improvements are simply too low to provide respite and financial support is just a sticking plaster on the deepest of wounds.

“As unit costs for electricity and gas push bills higher still in October, communities will suffer and take years to recover. Meanwhile the impact of fuel poverty will be felt on the NHS and social care system and lives will be needlessly lost.”

Research by comparison site Uswitch suggests a fifth of households (20%) will only be able to cope with rising bills this winter by cutting back their usage.

Another three million households – more than one in 10 homes (11%) – will not be able to cope with rising bills whatever they do, the poll indicates.

Some 53% of households plan to turn appliances off at the wall to cut costs, while 46% plan to turn the thermostat down and 35% say they will reduce the number of times they use their oven.

Nearly one in three billpayers (32%) are also planning to push back the day they usually turn on their heating and 37% will only heat certain rooms in their home.

Ben Gallizzi, energy spokesman at Uswitch.com, said: “Energy bills are still due to rise in October despite the Government support, and we know that many people are feeling anxious about the winter ahead.

“Keeping on top of your home energy consumption will be especially important during the coldest months when the heating comes on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

The majority of people are still not saving enough for their retirement, a decade on from the introduction of automatic enrolment, according to the Work and Pensions Committee (Joe Giddens/PA)
Majority of people still not saving enough for retirement, MPs warn
A smart meter next to an energy bill (Peter Byrne/PA)
High energy prices will harm children’s development, charities warn
The official coin effigy of King Charles III on a £5 Crown commemorating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II (Aaron Chown/PA)
King Charles coin portrait unveiled by the Royal Mint
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with the head of the Office of Budget Responsibility on Friday, in the latest effort by the pair to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss and Kwarteng to meet with OBR amid market turmoil
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Under pressure Truss and Kwarteng defend tax cuts as ‘right plan’
Kwasi Kwarteng (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cross-party MPs demand Kwasi Kwarteng brings forward next ‘fiscal event’
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng arrives at Darlington station for a visit to see local businesses (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Truss and Kwarteng defend tax cuts as ‘right plan’ to get economy moving
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 crashes to 14-month low as Government stands by growth plan
The Bank of England had to step in to calm markets on Wednesday. (Yui Mok/PA)
Market sell off has ‘UK-specific component’, Bank’s chief economist says
Sir Keir Starmer with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour more trusted than Conservatives on the economy – poll

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks