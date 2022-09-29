Holiday Inn owner says booking systems fully restored after cyberattack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Holiday Inn owner says booking systems fully restored after cyberattack

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 8:57 am
The hotel group said on September 6 that it had been targeted by hackers who had disrupted its booking systems (PA)
Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) said it has fully restored service on its systems after it was the subject of a cyberattack earlier this month.

The UK-based hotel group said on September 6 that it had been targeted by hackers who had disrupted its booking systems.

In an update on the incident, the company said that while it had suffered a “period of disruption” in the wake of the attack, within 24 hours it had “reactivated its booking websites and mobile app together with most of its other booking channels and revenue-generating systems”.

IHG said in a statement: “Service at our reservation and customer care call centres has been recovered and all our systems restored. During the disruption in our central systems, IHG-branded hotels continued to operate and were able to take reservations directly.”

The company also confirmed it was carrying out a review of security measures in response to the incident.

Following the hack, the BBC reported that a couple from Vietnam had claimed responsibility for the attack, with the hackers reportedly saying they chose to delete company data “for fun” after accessing company systems through a weak password.

IHG did not comment on the nature of the attack but said that it had seen no evidence that the personal data of guests had been compromised.

“We have continued to carry out additional steps as part of our recovery and assurance plans to review and further enhance our security measures,” the hotel group said.

“External specialists were engaged to investigate the incident, and no evidence of unauthorised access to systems storing guest data has been identified.

“We have also reported the criminal activity to law enforcement. We continue to work closely with our hotels and owners throughout this time.”

