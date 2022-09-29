Record gap between petrol and diesel prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record gap between petrol and diesel prices

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 2:08 pm
The gap between petrol and diesel prices has hit a record high due to Russia reducing gas supplies (PA)

The gap between petrol and diesel prices has hit a record high due to Russia reducing gas supplies.

Analysis of Government figures by the PA news agency and the RAC Foundation found the average price of a litre of diesel is nearly 17p more expensive than petrol.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said the difference is mainly due to an increase in the amount of diesel being used for heating and power generation in continental Europe because Russia has cut gas exports.

Figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show average pump prices for a litre of fuel on Monday were 180.3p for diesel and 163.8p for petrol.

This means filling a typical 55-litre family diesel car is around £9 more expensive than for petrol models.

The price difference is the largest in records dating back to June 2003.

Diesel has only cost around 5p per litre more than petrol on average since then.

Mr Gooding said: “In part, the huge gap is the product of a dip in global demand for petrol following the end of the so-called driving season in the United States.

“But more significant is the rising global demand for diesel which is not only used as a road fuel but also, especially in continental Europe, as a method of heating and power generation and as a substitute for gas.

“Given that supplies from Russia have been cut back because of the war in Ukraine, this means there are a lot of people chasing less stock.

“The bad news for UK diesel drivers – and the diesel-truck-dependent UK freight industry – is that, with winter only just starting and the war in Ukraine showing no sign of ending, the sizeable gap between diesel and petrol pump prices is likely to continue for several months to come even if the cost of oil drops.”

