Dock workers to stage fresh strikes in pay dispute

Hundreds of Liverpool dock workers are to stage fresh strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite at the port in Liverpool will take seven days of action beginning from October 11.

The workers, including port operatives and engineers, began two weeks of strike action on September 19.

The sun rises over the Port of Liverpool and the River Mersey (Peter Byrne/PA)

Unite said the port’s dock masters, shift managers and vessel traffic services officers are also preparing to be balloted for strike action.

Unite said its members were angry at a pay offer of around 8.3% when inflation was in double figures.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members will not back down and neither will Unite.”