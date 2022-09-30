Gareth Bale ales to hit supermarket aisles ahead of World Cup tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Bale ales to hit supermarket aisles ahead of World Cup tournament

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 9:02 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 10:04 am
Bale Ale and Lager will hit stores next week ahead of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar (Matt Horwood/Tesco)
Welsh football hero Gareth Bale’s own-brand beers are to hit supermarket aisles ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Bale Ale will be available in Tesco stores across Wales from October 3.

Fans will be able to choose between raising a glass of Bale Ale or Bale Lager to the team as they make their first appearance at the tournament in 64 years.

Bottles of both will be available in stores up to and throughout the competition, costing £1.70 each.

Initially brewed by Glamorgan Brewing Co exclusively for his own establishment, Elevens Bar & Grill in Cardiff, Bale Ale and Bale Lager will also now be offered out to pubs across the country to serve.

Bale sampling some of his own Bale Ale at the Glamorgan Brewery Company near Cardiff (Matt Horwood/Tesco)

The former Real Madrid winger and current Wales captain plans to donate a percentage of the profits to the development of grassroots football across the country.

Bale told PA news agency: “I am really looking forward to launching Bale Ale and Bale Lager into Tesco stores across Wales – it’s something we started a few years ago and to see the brand grow is really exciting.

“Being able to team up and work with Glamorgan Brewing Co, who are based only 10 minutes from my house, makes it even more special and we are extremely proud of what we have created together.

“With this partnership we aim to give something back to Welsh grassroots football, and in particular, we want to help develop football facilities across Wales on a local level.

“We hope fans across Wales will be able to enjoy some Bale Ale and Lager as we head into the World Cup this year.”

A percentage of the profits made from the beers will go towards supporting grassroots football in Wales. (Matt Horwood/Tesco)
Whether or not Bale Ales will make it onto shelves across the border and in other areas of the UK will depend on its performance.

However the brand looks set to go global with plans to export it to California and Bale’s new club, Los Angeles FC, by next year.

Glamorgan Brewing director Richard Anstee said working with Bale was a “dream come true” for him and his company.

Adding he hoped the money generated by the beer for the next generation of Welsh footballers would “help to make sure we never have to wait that long again”.

Nathan Edwards, Tesco’s local buying manager, said: “There is tremendous excitement across Wales right now ahead of our first appearance at a World Cup tournament for 64 years so to land the newly brewed beers by one of our greatest ever sporting heroes is a real coup.

The Los Angeles FC player with Tesco's buying manager Nathan Edwards. A percentage of the profits made from the beers will go towards supporting grassroots football in Wales. (Matt Horwood/Tesco)
“Glamorgan Brewing Co make fantastic tasting beers with their Jemima’s Pitchfork a top seller so we are confident that demand will be really strong for these two brews, especially in the coming months.”

For beer connoisseurs, Bale Ale is said to be a bright, fresh-tasting juicy golden brew made from Goldings, Columbas and Citra hops, while Bale Lager is crisp, clean-tasting and brewed with Saaz hops.

