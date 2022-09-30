Dignity swings to £48m loss as cremations hit by higher fuel costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dignity swings to £48m loss as cremations hit by higher fuel costs

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 11:54 am
Funerals group Dignity has revealed it swung to a nearly £50 million loss as it said it is considering introducing a surcharge on its cremation services to cushion the impact of higher fuel costs (Steve Parsons/PA)
Funerals group Dignity has revealed it swung to a loss of nearly £50 million and is considering introducing a surcharge on cremation services to cushion the impact of higher fuel costs.

The group, which owns more than 800 funeral locations in the UK, said its revenues shrunk by £8.6 million as a result of the lower death rate.

There were almost 400,000 fewer deaths in the first three months of this year compared with the same period last year, due to the Covid pandemic, Dignity said.

It operated at a £48 million loss in the first half of the year, a big drop from the £41 million profit reported a year ago.

Dignity changed its pricing and introduced lower cost funeral options, such as direct cremations, which it said contributed to the decline in its profits and revenues.

Staff shortages have also impacted the company and it has more than 400 vacancies, it said.

This shortage led to a bigger gap between the time of a person’s death and their funeral service, which Dignity said has resulted in a loss of business.

Higher fuel costs impacted its cremation business and the firm said a potential option to offset higher prices would be a “fuel surcharge” across its cremation services.

Dignity would not comment on the details of the surcharge, but it is thought that this could result in more costly cremations. The firm said an announcement will follow if it opts to go ahead with the surcharge.

In July, the financial watchdog took over regulation of the funerals sector to hold firms to higher standards.

It published a list of 26 authorised providers, including Dignity, which it urged people to check if they were considering a pre-paid funeral plan.

Kate Davidson, Dignity’s chief executive, said: “Over the past few years our business has risen to the challenges presented by Covid-19.

“We have continued to deliver excellent customer service whilst also implementing our new strategy as well as preparing and achieving FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) regulatory approval for new funeral plan rules, whilst recognising the short-term adverse impact on our financial performance.”

