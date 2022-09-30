Tesco to face questions over consumer demand concerns despite ‘rise in sales’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tesco to face questions over consumer demand concerns despite ‘rise in sales’

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 3:40 pm
Tesco is expected to reveal higher sales over the first half of the year despite pressure on consumer budgets (PA)
Tesco is expected to reveal higher sales over the first half of the year despite pressure on consumer budgets (PA)

Tesco is expected to reveal higher sales over the first half of the year despite pressure on consumer budgets.

The grocery giant is among the retailers facing huge pressure from shoppers considering switching to German discounter rivals Aldi and Lidl to bring down the cost of their weekly shops.

So far this year, Tesco has been the most resilient of the traditional Big Four supermarkets – which also include Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons – but shareholders will be keen to find out how demand is faring as the cost-of-living crisis continues to worsen for households.

The company will update the market on current trading when it unveils its performance for the first half of its financial year on Wednesday October 5.

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy
Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy (Ben Stevens/Parsons Media/PA)

Analysts are expecting the supermarket chain to post sales of £31.2 billion for the period, compared with £30.4 billion a year ago, according to experts at AJ Bell.

In June, bosses at Tesco said it saw total sales jump 2% to £13.6 billion over the quarter to March.

It said investment to keep prices low, including its Aldi Price Match programme, has helped it win market share from its biggest rivals.

Figures from Kantar show Tesco sales increased by around 1.9% over the 12 weeks to September 5.

However, it lagged some way behind the growth seen by Aldi and Lidl, which saw increases of 18.7% and 20.9% respectively for the period.

The boom in demand from customers seeking cheaper products in response to higher household bills helped Aldi leapfrog Morrisons to become the UK’s fourth largest supermarket for the first time.

Signage at an Aldi store in Marsh Lane Bootle, Liverpool
Aldi recently leapfrogged Morrison’s to become the fourth largest supermarket in the UK for the first time (PA)

“Sales at Tesco’s supermarkets have showed resilience, particularly in Europe, but as consumers start trading down to cheaper alternatives, we’d like to see what impact this has had on sales at the half-year mark,” said Charlie Williams, equity research assistant at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Management continues to expect full-year underlying operating profit in the realm of £2.5 billion to £2.8 billion, but this assumes a return-to-normal consumer behaviour.”

Investors will also be keen for an update on the group’s “save to invest” programme, which has been designed to save roughly £1 billion over the next three years.

As pressure from continued cost rises continues to weigh on the company, the market will be eager to see how resilient the firm’s finances will be in the longer term.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Energy prices will soar this winter. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills rise to record-high levels
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has written to Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, urging her to take “urgent steps to allow a negotiated settlement” after the union said latest figures showed railway bosses benefiting from government tax cuts (PA)
Train services set to be crippled by fresh strike
Prime Minister Liz Truss would not say whether benefits will be uprated in line with inflation (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister unable to say whether autumn benefits rise will go ahead
Tesco to face questions over consumer demand concerns despite ‘rise in sales’
Transcript of Liz Truss’s pool interview in Kent
There were glimmers of hope on Friday as official figures showed that the UK economy grew in the latest quarter, contrary to previous forecasts that it had shrunk (PA)
European markets upbeat as UK economy grows
The Prime Minister has repeatedly said no household will pay more than £2,500 in energy bills, which is incorrect (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Experts continue to call on Truss to correct record ahead of new price cap
The drive to encourage saving into workplace pensions needs to regain momentum, a decade after the scheme started, according to experts (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Momentum of the early years of workplace pensions drive ‘needs to be regained’
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng met the OBR on Friday (PA)
OBR ‘scrutiny’ valued say Truss and Kwarteng as forecast publication date given
A ban on displaying products high in fat, salt and sugar in prominent locations in shops comes into force on October 1 (PA)
Restrictions on shop junk food displays come into effect
Funerals group Dignity has revealed it swung to a nearly £50 million loss as it said it is considering introducing a surcharge on its cremation services to cushion the impact of higher fuel costs (Steve Parsons/PA)
Dignity swings to £48m loss as cremations hit by higher fuel costs

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks