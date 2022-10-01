Former Redcar steelworks torn down in one of UK’s biggest explosive demolitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Former Redcar steelworks torn down in one of UK’s biggest explosive demolitions

By Press Association
October 1, 2022, 3:33 pm Updated: October 1, 2022, 5:18 pm
The demolition of the former British Steel Basic Oxygen Steelmaking plant, which was closed seven years ago when SSI UK was liquidated (Tom Banks/Teesworks)
The demolition of the former British Steel Basic Oxygen Steelmaking plant, which was closed seven years ago when SSI UK was liquidated (Tom Banks/Teesworks)

A former steelworks has been torn down in what is believed to be one of the biggest explosive demolitions in the UK.

Dramatic pictures of the 65-metre-tall (213ft) Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) plant in Redcar being blown up emerged after Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen pressed the button to detonate on Saturday morning.

According to the Tees Valley Combined Authority, the demolition, which used around 1.6 tonnes of explosives, is one of the largest of its kind ever to take place in the UK.

Mr Houchen described the moment as “bittersweet” but said the building, which is thought to have held around 105,000 tonnes of steel, had remained unused since its closure seven years ago.

British Steel plant demolition
The plant was closed seven years ago when SSI UK was liquidated (Tom Banks/Teesworks)

The plant shut down after 98 years in 2015 when SSI UK, which purchased the site in February 2011, was liquidated.

It stopped production in the same month when it was announced there was no realistic prospect of buyers taking it off the Thai owners.

Mr Houchen said: “Each demolition of the former steelmaking structures on this site is a bittersweet moment as they have played such a huge part in shaping our communities, people and identity for decades,” he said.

“Ever since the SSI steelworks closure brought so much heartache to our region almost seven years ago to the day, this plant has laid dormant and unused.

British Steel plant demolition
Seconds before demolition (Tom Banks/Teesworks)

“While we remember our past, we must never lose sight of the reason we’re doing this. I made a promise to build a better future for the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool and today is another part of delivering upon that.

“We’re already seeing that just a few hundred yards away, with construction under way on SeAH Wind’s huge offshore wind manufacturing plant – a £400 million investment already creating good-quality, well-paid jobs for local people.

“It’s soon to be joined by Net Zero Teesside and the 5,500 jobs that will be created just to build the £1.5 billion power plant with carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

“We’re continuing to clear the way to bring more cleaner, safer and healthier industries of tomorrow, creating good-quality jobs for local people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kwarteng faces calls for inquiry after champagne do with financiers
Lizzie Devine fears her mortgage rates will increase to over £700 a month (Yui Mok/PA)
Mother ‘heartbroken’ by 13-year-old son’s offer to get a job amid mortgage rates
Railway stations were deserted due to the strikes (PA)
Passengers facing hefty hire car bills count cost of rail strikes
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng visited a factory Kent following his mini-budget (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Ministers vow ‘spending discipline’ after mini-budget market chaos
Mick Lynch said union members did not want to cause the public difficulties (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Unions apologise for strike chaos as Network Rail criticises ‘huge own goal’
Members of the Communication Workers Union walked out on a 48-hour strike on Friday (PA)
Royal Mail workers continue strike over pay and conditions
Energy prices will soar this winter. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills rise to record-high levels
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has written to Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, urging her to take “urgent steps to allow a negotiated settlement” after the union said latest figures showed railway bosses benefiting from government tax cuts (PA)
Train services set to be crippled by fresh strike
Prime Minister Liz Truss would not say whether benefits will be uprated in line with inflation (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister unable to say whether autumn benefits rise will go ahead
(PA)
Transcript of Liz Truss’s pool interview in Kent

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks