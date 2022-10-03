Tortilla Mexican Grill warns over £2.3m hit from protein and energy cost hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tortilla Mexican Grill warns over £2.3m hit from protein and energy cost hikes

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 9:31 am
Restaurant group Tortilla Mexican Grill said it is facing a full-year hit of more than £2 million from soaring protein and energy costs.

Shares in the FTSE-listed chain tanked after it warned over a “material” impact on profits over the second half of the year from inflation cost pressures that have hit the business.

Its share price plummeted by nearly a quarter in early Monday trading.

Protein costs, which account for around a third of Tortilla’s costs on products sold, will surge by about 40%, it said.

This is likely to drive down its gross profit margin by about £1.8 million, along with a further £500,000 hit from increased utility costs.

But, in a bid to prevent customer dissatisfaction and protect its value for money proposition, the Mexican fast food chain said it will avoid significantly increasing or heavily discounting its menu prices.

Slower summer sales have also impacted the group’s results, with train strikes and the heatwave leading to an estimated £250,000 in lost sales.

It posted half-year pre-tax profits of £300,000, a substantial drop from the £2.6 million it brought in a year ago.

This is despite seeing its revenue surge by 30% over the same period, rising from £21 million to £27 million after the pandemic shut down its stores for several weeks last year.

Tortilla said it had completed its acquisition of Mexican food chain Chilango for £2.75 million, taking its total UK stores to 84. It also plans to open five new stores in the second half of the year before aiming for 12 to 15 new openings a year from 2023.

Sales in central London had almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, the chain said, in a positive sign for its Chilango takeover.

Richard Morris, Tortilla’s chief executive, said: “Times remain tough across the industry at large, reflecting the extent of recent cost pressures.

“However, we remain confident in our ability to successfully navigate our way through these industry-wide challenges whilst continuing to deliver against our ambitious growth strategy.

“Our long-term progress will continue to be underpinned by a firm focus on consistent operational excellence, ensuring a great value proposition and the continued broad appeal of our offer.

“The board is highly confident in achieving the group’s exciting long-term growth potential.”

