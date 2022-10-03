Vodafone and Three in merger talks to ‘accelerate’ 5G rollout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vodafone and Three in merger talks to ‘accelerate’ 5G rollout

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 12:22 pm
Vodafone would own 51% of the new company (Yui Mok/PA)
Mobile networks Three and Vodafone hope that a combination of their UK operations can help them compete with their rivals in the roll-out of 5G, they revealed on Monday.

The owners of the networks said they are in talks about a deal which would create a new major player in the UK mobile market.

“By combining our businesses, Vodafone UK and Three UK will gain the necessary scale to be able to accelerate the rollout of full 5G in the UK and expand broadband connectivity to rural communities and small businesses,” Vodafone said in an update to shareholders.

Vodafone would own 51% of the new business, and Three UK owner CK Hutchison would take the rest.

They hope their combined scale will help the two companies move out of a problematic situation where the returns on their investments are not enough to cover the costs.

It has made the companies less competitive with their peers – EE and Virgin Media O2 in particular.

“The conditions to ensure thriving competition in the market need to be nurtured, otherwise the UK is at risk of losing the opportunity to be a 5G leader,” Vodafone said in a statement.

They referred to a report from regulator Ofcom which found that both Vodafone and Three have in recent years delivered returns on investments that are lower than the cost of the capital they used.

“Vodafone and Three may not have covered their cost of capital.

“If ROCE (return on capital employed) was to fall, or was expected to fall, below the cost of capital for a sustained period of time for any MNO (mobile network operator), this could dampen its incentive to invest,” the report from February this year said.

Vodafone said: “As Ofcom has identified, some operators in the UK – Vodafone UK and Three UK – lack the necessary scale to earn their cost of capital.”

It added: “The merged business would challenge the two already consolidated players for all UK customers and bring benefits through competitively priced access to a third reliable, high quality and secure 5G network throughout the UK.”

As companies prepare to phase out their 3G network – Vodafone will do so in 2023 – 5G is being credited with potentially transformational abilities.

A report from Vodafone published in 2020 argued that the roll-out of 5G could bring more than £120 billion in productivity gains to the UK economy between 2025 and 2030.

