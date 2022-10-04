Lack of women in top FTSE 350 jobs costing economy billions – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lack of women in top FTSE 350 jobs costing economy billions – report

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 7:13 am
Lorna Fitzsimons and Margaret McDonagh, who co-authored the Women Count 2022 report (The Pipeline/PA)
Lorna Fitzsimons and Margaret McDonagh, who co-authored the Women Count 2022 report (The Pipeline/PA)

Having more women in executive roles at the UK’s top 350 companies could boost the economy by £58 billion, a study suggests.

Businesses are missing out on billions of pounds in profits because of a lack of gender diversity within their leadership teams, according to the stark findings of the annual Women Count 2022 report.

Three-quarters of executive committee members at FTSE 350 listed companies are men, and 96% of chief executives are men, the report found, revealing that there has been slow progress towards gender equality at Britain’s biggest firms.

This is cutting off the talent of half the population and costing businesses an average of £900 million in pre-tax profits as a result, according to the analysis.

The annual Women Count study by The Pipeline, which has run for seven years, delves into the annual reports and company websites of FTSE 350 companies.

Just 20 companies did not report on gender diversity this year and were excluded from the study.

It compares the profits of companies with male-led management to those with more women on their executive teams to work out how much additional income the former firms are missing out on.

The top three companies with the highest percentage of women on their executive committees are investment trust Law Debenture, retailer Dunelm and FTSE 100-listed firm Halma.

But there are 25 companies with no women on their executive committees at all, the report revealed.

Just 16% of profit and loss roles are held by women – referring to positions with direct responsibility for the profitability of a company and returns for shareholders.

There is “beyond doubt” a link between profit and diversity, the report argued.

Furthermore, it calculated that more balanced executive committees across the FTSE 350 companies could boost the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2.5%.

The authors of the study, former Labour MP Lorna Fitzsimons and Margaret McDonagh, argued that businesses facing a tough economic climate are being held back by inequality.

They said: “Today’s senior business leaders face unprecedented headwinds of economic turmoil, disruption to supply chains, rising commodity prices, and labour shortages.

“And yet we, as an economy, are wilfully missing out on a source of profitability, talent and innovation which is readily available within the system.

“To continue to systematically exclude women from senior management in top firms is an act of unbelievable folly.

“The tragedy is not just for individual women who are blocked from fulfilling their full potential. The real tragedy is that businesses are cutting themselves off from a pool of talent and innovation, and forgoing an additional 2.5% growth in GDP.

“It is now unarguable to state that businesses with diverse voices at the top, across gender, race and class backgrounds, do better.”

