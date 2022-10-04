Legal & General reassures investors on financial health after mini-budget impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Legal & General reassures investors on financial health after mini-budget impact

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 8:25 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 12:05 pm
Insurance giant Legal & General has sought to reassure investors over its financial strength after suffering hefty share falls amid the mini-budget market turmoil that left some pension funds across the industry on the brink of collapse.

The group said its balance sheet remains “robust” and that full-year earnings are on track, adding that the fall-out from Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget has had a “limited economic impact” on its businesses.

It said the market chaos that caused the pound to plunge to a record low against the dollar and sent gilt yields soaring had caused “challenges” for the pension fund clients and counterparties of its LGIM UK Liability Driven Investment (LDI) business.

But it said the Bank of England’s emergency gilt-buying programme last Wednesday had “helped to alleviate the pressure on our clients”.

“We are continuing to work closely with them to achieve appropriate hedging levels in their portfolios,” it said.

L&G’s shares tumbled as the full scale of the pension fund woes emerged last week, closing 13% below pre-mini-budget levels on Monday despite seeing gains on the day.

Shares rallied by 6% on Tuesday after its update.

The market chaos had forced pension funds to sell government bonds to head off worries over their solvency, but this was threatening to see them suffer severe losses and was creating a downward spiral in gilt prices as more were offloaded.

Investment banks made calls on so-called liability driven investment (LDI) funds, which in turn called on pension funds, which were forced into fire sales of gilts, driving prices still lower and yields higher.

The Bank stepped in with a £65 billion gilt-buying programme that immediately saw yields start to fall back.

There had been worries over L&G’s annuity business and its exposure to LDI investment strategies used by pension funds, given that its asset management arm, LGIM, is among the biggest providers of LDI products in the UK.

But L&G sought to reassure investors over both parts of the business.

On annuities it said: “Despite volatile markets, the group’s annuity portfolio has not experienced any difficulty in meeting collateral calls and we have not been forced sellers of gilts or bonds.”

It said the group expects to deliver 2022 operating profit growth in line with the 8% growth delivered in the first half, while capital generation is set to come in at £1.8 billion.

Group chief executive Sir Nigel Wilson said: “Our businesses are resilient, and we are on track to deliver good growth in key financial metrics for full-year 2022.”

He added: “Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong, and our businesses are highly cash-generative.

“We continue to work closely with our customers to support them through this period of increased market volatility.”

Philip Kett, an analyst at Jefferies, said L&G’s update showed its balance sheet remains resilient in spite of the market volatility.

He added: “L&G can post a variety of different types of assets as collateral, including non-sterling assets, if necessary.

“This is an important difference with most pension funds, which post cash as collateral.”

