Ofcom investigating EE’s customer contract information practices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ofcom investigating EE’s customer contract information practices

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 10:37 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 11:36 am
Mobile operator EE is being investigated by Ofcom (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Mobile operator EE is being investigated by Ofcom (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Mobile operator EE is being investigated by Ofcom over concerns that the network failed to provide customers with clear and simple contract information before they signed up for a new deal.

Since June, telecoms providers have been required to give customers information and a short summary of the key terms before they sign up, including details around pricing, the length of the contract, and terms and conditions if a customer chooses to end their contract early.

The regulator said it has opened an investigation because it has reason to suspect that EE has failed to comply with these rules.

Ofcom confirmed it will now gather additional information on the case and will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

The regulator said the new rules are important because they help people shop around for a better deal with confidence and aids consumers in making an informed choice about the right deal for them.

In response to the announcement, an EE spokesman said: “We want our customers to be fully informed and we make sales information upfront, clear and transparent.

“We are fully engaged with Ofcom during the course of this investigation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg at a Tory conference fringe event (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rees-Mogg calls for ‘freedom for chocolate oranges’ in red tape bonfire
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng during a visit to a construction site (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss battles to maintain Cabinet discipline amid U-turns and confusion
Liz Truss said she still wants a top rate tax cut (Jacob King/PA)
Truss still wants to bring top rate of income tax down despite U-turn
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt spoke out about the level of benefits (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss rules out sacking Mordaunt for speaking out over benefits rise
Several train companies and a major ticket retailer were unable to accept online card payments on Tuesday morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Technical glitches stop train passengers buying tickets
(Yui Mok/PA)
Pound hits two-week high as Chancellor ‘brings forward debt plan and forecast’
There are five gas pipelines which connect Britain to Norwegian oil fields (Yui Mok/PA)
Ministers exploring long-term gas deals with Norway and others, PM says
A political battle is looming over whether welfare payments will be increased next April in line with soaring inflation (Joe Giddens/PA)
What could the looming benefits battle mean for households?
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
PM resists speculation on state pension age rise but does not rule it out
Members of the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) will walk out on Wednesday (James Manning/PA)
Fresh rail strike to cause more travel chaos

More from Press and Journal

CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Ian Hamilton, who has died at the age of 97, was Aberdeen University rector from 1994 to 1996.
Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died…
crash kingsway
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Editor's Picks