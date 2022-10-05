Lack of money fuelling loneliness among young people, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lack of money fuelling loneliness among young people, study suggests

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 4:02 am
Many young people say not having the money to take part in activities is having a negative impact on how lonely they feel, research suggests (Alamy/PA)
Many young people say not having the money to take part in activities is having a negative impact on how lonely they feel, research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 people aged between 10 and 25 by the Co-op’s charity, the Co-op Foundation, found that 95% said they felt lonely, a 6% increase in the past 12 months.

More than half of those describing themselves as lonely said not being able to afford to take part in activities affected how they felt.

Sad young woman sat on sofa at home
The Co-op has stepped up a campaign aimed at helping young people share stories of loneliness (Alamy/PA)

The charity said this raises concerns about how the cost-of-living crisis will further affect young people in the coming months.

Only one in four respondents said they believe youth loneliness is treated seriously by society, and two thirds of lonely young people said feeling lonely makes them lose confidence in themselves.

The Co-op stepped up its Lonely Not Alone campaign aimed at helping young people share stories of loneliness.

Young man looking through window from double decker bus in London
Only one in four respondents said they believe youth loneliness is treated seriously by society (Alamy/PA)

Nick Crofts, chief executive of the Co-op Foundation, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is another blow to young people who’ve had to overcome so much over the past two years.

“Young people will need help from parents, guardians, teachers and employers alike as the UK tightens the purse strings through a difficult winter.

“I hope the Lonely Not Alone digital universe can be an added source of support to help boost youth mental wellbeing in communities and tackle loneliness. Young people might be lonely, but they’re not alone.”

