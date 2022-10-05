Tesco warns over full-year trading pressures as shoppers ‘watch every penny’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tesco warns over full-year trading pressures as shoppers ‘watch every penny’

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 7:57 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 11:09 am
Tesco has revealed falling half-year profits and warned that annual earnings will be towards the lower end of expectations amid soaring inflation and as customers trade down in the cost crisis (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Tesco has revealed falling half-year profits and warned that annual earnings will be towards the lower end of expectations amid soaring inflation and as customers trade down in the cost crisis (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Supermarket giant Tesco has revealed falling half-year profits and warned that annual earnings will be towards the lower end of expectations amid soaring inflation and as customers trade down in the cost crisis.

The group warned of “significant” inflation pressures and a return in food shopper habits to those seen before the pandemic, which it said were being compounded by customer moves to rein in spending amid the cost-of-living crunch.

It now expects annual underlying retail earnings of between £2.4 billion and £2.5 billion – the lower end of previous guidance for between £2.4 billion and £2.6 billion and a fall from the £2.7 billion notched up in the previous year.

The more cautious outlook came as it posted a 10% fall in underlying retail operating profits to £1.25 billion for the six months to August 27, despite group sales excluding fuel rising 3.1% to £28.2 billion.

Tesco also unveiled its second staff pay rise this year to help support workers amid the cost crisis and said it was freezing the prices of more than 1,000 everyday products until 2023 to help cash-strapped customers.

It said the basic hourly rate of pay for store staff will increase by a further 20p to £10.30 – or £10.98 in London – from November 13, meaning hourly rates have increased by nearly 8% this year.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said: “We know our customers are facing a tough time and watching every penny to make ends meet.

“That’s why we’re working relentlessly to keep the cost of the weekly shop as affordable as possible.

“As we look to the second half, cost inflation remains significant, and it is too early to predict how customers will adapt to ongoing changes in the market.”

The half-year results showed UK like-for-like retail sales edged 0.7% higher over the first half, having fallen by 1.5% in the group’s first quarter.

The big four supermarkets have come under increasing pressure from the German discounters as shoppers seek better value, with Aldi recently leapfrogging Morrisons to become the UK’s fourth largest supermarket for the first time.

Mr Murphy said customers were buying less on each shopping trip, switching to cheaper own-brand products and from fresh to frozen food as part of efforts to cut costs in the face of soaring inflation, which hit 9.9% in August.

The group has also seen a drop in non-food and clothing sales as part of customer cutbacks.

“Customers are seeking out the quality and value of our own-brand ranges as they work to make their money go further, whether they are switching from branded products, between categories or cutting back on eating out,” he said.

Mr Murphy added there were “significant uncertainties” in the wider economy and the consumer outlook, but added that “customers are determined to enjoy Christmas”.

“We think it’s going to be a Christmas that people are going to want to celebrate but will want to celebrate in a more affordable way,” he said.

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Amongst the larger players, Tesco’s arguably been one of the standout businesses in the battle against low-cost outfits, but pressures on consumer spending can only build for so long before something must give.

“That pain’s slowly starting to feed into performance, as shopping behaviours continue to normalise from bumper levels seen over the pandemic and inflation keeps costs high – that’s meant full-year profit guidance got a slight downgrade toward the bottom end of the previous range.”

