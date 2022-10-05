New car market grows for second month in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

New car market grows for second month in a row

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 9:21 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 11:33 am
The UK’s new car market has recorded its second successive month of growth in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
The UK’s new car market has recorded its second successive month of growth in September (Steve Parsons/PA)

The UK’s new car market recorded its second successive month of growth in September.

Registrations of new cars increased by 4.6% compared with the same month in 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Some 225,269 new cars were registered in September, which is typically the sector’s second biggest month of the year due to new number plates being released.

September last year was the weakest since 1998, and the number of registrations last month was 34.4% below pre-pandemic levels as the industry continued to battle supply problems.

Sales of new cars during the year so far are 8.2% down on the same period in 2021.

UK sales of new cars in September
(PA Graphics)

More than a million new plug-in electric cars have been registered in the UK, including 249,575 this year alone.

“Battery electric vehicles make up but a small fraction of cars on the road, so we need to ensure every lever is pulled to encourage motorists to make the shift if our green goals are to be met.

“The overall market remains weak, however, as supply chain issues continue to constrain model availability.

“Whilst the industry is working hard to address these issues, the long-term recovery of the market also depends on robust consumer confidence and economic stability.”

Car sales
(PA Graphics)

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car marketplace Motorway.co.uk, said: “Anyone who was expecting the traditional spike in new car uptake in September to coincide with new number plates will be sadly disappointed.

“With widespread concern about spiralling energy costs, inflation and now mortgage increases, combined with continued supply chain issues, can we really be surprised at the marginal growth in new car sales?

“The glimmer of sunshine peeking through the rain clouds is EV (electric vehicle) sales which continue to stay strong.”

Chris Knight, automotive partner at professional services company KPMG, said: “Car makers are still working their way through the backlog of orders that have built up as a consequence of supply shortages, but higher household costs are shaping new demand.

“As consumer credit becomes more expensive due to higher interest rates, we expect to see a fall in the average price paid for new vehicles, whilst some consumers will delay buying a new car altogether.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

(Jacob King/PA)
Vertu Motors says new car prices still spiking as it posts £2bn revenues
Drivers are being denied a further 10p cut in petrol prices due to major retailers hiking profit margins, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Drivers denied 10 pence cut in petrol prices – RAC
More than half a million pure battery-electric vehicles are on UK roads, new figures show (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicles hit ‘significant milestone’
The UK’s new car market has recorded its second successive month of growth in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
Domestic vehicle hydrogen production in the pipeline
Manual gearbox still a must-have for many drivers.
Manual gearboxes remain a must-have for many drivers
BMW M340i.
BMW M340i: The ultimate everyday performance car?
Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Record proportion of fatal crash victims not wearing seatbelt
The UK’s new car market has recorded its second successive month of growth in September (Steve Parsons/PA)
All you need to know about electric vehicle jargon
Nearly half of people support replacing fuel duty and vehicle excise duty with a pay-as-you-drive scheme, a new survey suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Nearly half of people would support road pricing – survey
The Kia EV6 outlclasses premium rivals.
Kia EV6 beats premium badges on range, charge and speed

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

Anti-fracking demonstrators hold up a banner as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham.
Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors
The Apache-run Beryl Alpha platform.
300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with 'urgent' appeal
Former Western Isles councillor Neil Beaton. Photo: Susy Macaulay
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton

Editor's Picks