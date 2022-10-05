Oil majors save FTSE from heavier losses after Opec moves to slash production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil majors save FTSE from heavier losses after Opec moves to slash production

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 5:35 pm
BP and Shell were among the day's biggest winners on the FTSE 100 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
BP and Shell were among the day’s biggest winners on the FTSE 100 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Decisions taken by oil-producing countries in Vienna helped save London’s FTSE 100 from a sharper drop on Wednesday as BP and Shell saved the index from the malaise seen elsewhere around the world.

By the closing bell the index had dropped 0.5% as both London oil majors saw their shares rise by well over 1%.

It was a 34-point fall to 7,053.

It came after Opec+, a group of oil-producing nations that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to sharply cut production.

The move is a bid to prop up oil prices, which have been falling recently.

It will help the top lines of these countries, but also have a knock-on effect on US and European oil companies.

As a result the oil that BP and Shell sell is likely to fetch a slightly higher price.

“Equities have faltered after two days of gains, but Opec’s move to lop off a slab of daily oil output has resulted in a rally for crude prices,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Equities are eating into the gains of the past two sessions, with Opec’s decision to go for a big cut in output has not helped the buyers to keep control.

“The prospect of two million barrels of daily oil output being eliminated raises the spectre of inflation again, just as the market began to hope that oil prices at least had calmed down.

“Of course, high volatility is a given at this point and stocks are still firmly up on where they were two days ago, but this bear market bounce is looking very shaky after just 48 hours.”

But the decision was less immediately impactful than Opec might have hoped, Mr Beauchamp said.

The price of Brent crude oil had risen less than 2% to 93.57 dollars per barrel shortly after markets closed in Europe.

In Europe the German Dax index closed down 1.3% and the Cac 40 in Paris dropped 1%. Wall Street’s S&P 500 was down 1.3% and the Dow Jones down 1%.

At the same time the pound was trading at a little under 1.13 dollars and somewhat over 1.14 euros.

In company news, Tesco said its half-year profits fell as shoppers tighten their belts by choosing cheaper products from the supermarket.

The business said it is facing “significant” inflation and warned that annual earnings will be towards the lower end of previous expectations.

Underlying retail earnings are expected to be between £2.4 billion and £2.5 billion. The supermarket had previously expected the higher end to potentially reach £2.6 billion.

Shares dipped by half a percent on Wednesday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Shell, up 40.5p to 2,378.5p, Auto Trader, up 8.6p to 544.4p, Haleon, up 4.25p to 278.45p, BP, up 5.7p to 460.2p, and London Stock Exchange, up 72p to 7,790p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 50.9p to 456.1p, Next, down 268p to 4,762p, St James’s Place, down 53p to 1,029p, Unite Group, down 41p to 839p, and Sainsbury’s, down 8p to 172.2p.

