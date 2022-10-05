Tampering with energy meters ‘can create ticking time bomb’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tampering with energy meters ‘can create ticking time bomb’

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 6:23 pm
Cutting through pipes can be highly dangerous (Nick Ansell/PA)
Cutting through pipes can be highly dangerous (Nick Ansell/PA)

Anyone who tampers with their energy meter might be setting off a “ticking time bomb” within their own home, a top energy networks boss has warned, after a spike in people trying to bypass the device.

Energy networks have joined forces to warn households against trying to get free gas or electricity by fiddling with their meters.

Between 2017 and 2021 there was a nearly 400% rise in interference with energy equipment and officials think this will continue to rise in 2022, the Energy Networks Association (ENA) said.

People have caused house fires, gas leaks and electrocuted themselves when trying to cut through wires and pipes, it added.

A recent house fire in Glasgow in which a woman died was linked to meter tampering, the ENA said.

“Tampering with your meter can create a ticking time bomb in your home,” said David Spillett, head of safety, health and environment at the ENA.

“The UK’s electrical and gas engineers are highly trained professionals who ensure your home’s power system is entirely safe – tampering with their work risks serious harm to yourself, neighbours and your loved ones and damage to your property that will not be covered by insurance – it’s just not worth the risk.

“If you are struggling to pay your energy bill, please speak to your energy supplier or contact Citizen’s Advice for free and impartial advice.”

The warning comes days after the price of electricity and gas soared to a new record.

Although the Government has capped electricity prices at 34p per unit of electricity and 10.3p per unit of gas, households are still facing energy bills around twice as high as last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Tampering with energy meters ‘can create ticking time bomb’
‘Save money and back Britain’, grid urges as it warns of potential blackouts
The number of pension plans accessed for the first time jumped by 18% in 2021/22 compared with the previous year, according to the Financial Conduct Authority (Rui Vieira/PA)
Jump in pension plans being accessed for the first time
Customers using Marks and Spencer’s Sparks loyalty scheme will be able to apply for a new digital credit account, enabling them to borrow up to £500 for purchases (Louisa Svensson/Alamy/PA)
Marks & Spencer launches digital credit account for Sparks customers
Shell has seen its shares knocked (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shell shares slip on third quarter profit pressures
Avanti West Coast’s contract from the Government to run services on the West Coast Main Line is up for renewal at the end of next week (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Andy Burnham: Remove Avanti’s contract unless trains are reinstated soon
The Bank of England said that it has spent a fraction of the £65 billion gilt-buying programme launched last week (John Walton/ PA)
Bank of England spends fraction of £65bn emergency gilt-buying programme
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen (left) with Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children ward sister Ann McDonald on the picket line with nurses and supporters during previous Northern Ireland strike action (Liam McBurney/PA)
Nurses’ strike ballot: Who is Pat Cullen?
A view of the Shard and BT Tower in central London (PA)
BT and Openreach workers vow to ‘keep going’ as 999 call handlers join strike
Britain’s construction sector saw a return to growth in September but new figures also revealed gathering gloom amid rising interest rates, soaring costs and the threat of recession (PA)
Construction sector rebound overshadowed by mounting gloom over outlook
Only about 20% of normal train services will run on Saturday due to another strike by workers, Network Rail said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Only 20% of trains will run on Saturday due to rail strike

Most Read

1
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
3
The crash occurred at around 9.40am on Thursday. Photo: Google Maps.
Road closed as emergency services attend crash on A90 near Balmedie
4
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…
5
The cracked granite step in the staircase leading from Union Terrace Gardens and Rosemount Viaduct onto Union Terrace. Trade unions have raised "serious concerns" about the damage. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Alarm raised as damaged granite at £30m UTG site causes ‘serious concern’
2
6
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
7
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
8
Jamie Stroud attacked his neighbour over a parking space.
Victim of attack says young son still ‘living in fear’ after neighbour sentenced
9
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
10
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

More from Press and Journal

The ribbon is cut on new Union Square Superdrug. Image: Neil Gorton at Aberdeen Photo.
WATCH: Ribbon cut on new Union Square Superdrug as 19 jobs created in Aberdeen
A cinema screen inside Aberdeen's Belmont Filmhouse (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Neil Drysdale: Belmont Filmhouse closure robs us of space to dream
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
The driverless bus in Inverness has faced difficulties in moving around without a driver at its official launch today.
Inverness driverless bus launch delayed as vehicle doesn't know where it is
Ahmad Ali Shariati studied at Aberdeen University. Image: Aberdeen University.
Scholarship law student felt 'powerless' in Aberdeen as family forced into hiding in Afghanistan
Cutting through pipes can be highly dangerous (Nick Ansell/PA)
What to expect on the night at The Society Awards 2022
Rebecca Carr launched The Hummingbird Cafe two years ago.
From hairdresser to Hummingbird: Rebecca Carr on launching her Kintore Cafe
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky on sunset; Shutterstock ID 189644279; purchase_order: ; job:
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 25th September '17 Inverness Library which was closed yesterday afternoon after an object fell through a ceiling.
Here's what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double

Editor's Picks