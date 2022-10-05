Shopper footfall recovery slows as households face ‘severe economic situation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shopper footfall recovery slows as households face ‘severe economic situation’

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 12:06 am
A high street (PA)
A high street (PA)

The recovery in shopper numbers since the pandemic has slowed for the third consecutive month in a reflection of the severe economic situation facing UK households, figures show.

Footfall was up by just 6.8% on last September, dropping away from the 8.6% and 15.5% uplifts seen in August and July respectively, according to retail analysts Springboard.

High street footfall was 9.5% higher than last year but down from the 13.9% increase seen last month, while retail park visits were just 0.3% higher than last September.

In starker findings, weekday footfall on UK high streets was down 17.4% on 2019 as around half of all employees continued to work from home for at least part of the working week.

Springboard said shoppers would spend even more cautiously from October in the face of inflation and the rise in interest rates.

Diane Wehrle, Springboard’s marketing and insights director, said: “Superficially September’s results suggest that footfall has largely been unaffected by the cost-of-living crisis, with the gap from 2019 narrowing marginally to minus 12.6% from minus 13.2% in August.

“However, far more revealing of the severity of the economic situation facing households is provided by a comparison of footfall in September 2022 with September 2021, when all Covid restrictions had been removed.

“High streets are not only facing the challenge of inflation, but hybrid working is also impacting the recovery of footfall. With around a half of all employees continuing to work at home for at least part of the working week, activity in high streets remains significantly lower than in 2019, particularly during the Monday to Friday period.”

She added: “The energy price guarantee introduced by the Government has eased some of the severe doom felt by many households. However, the ongoing rate of inflation combined with the recent rise in interest rates means that from October onwards shoppers will inevitably exercise even greater discretion and be more considered in their purchasing behaviour.

“The impact on footfall and therefore on retail sales will be immediate, with it also being likely that fewer trips will be made to larger centres that incur a greater travel cost.”

