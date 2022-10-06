Shell shares slip on third quarter profit pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shell shares slip on third quarter profit pressures

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 12:57 pm
Shell has seen its shares knocked (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shell has seen its shares knocked (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Shell has seen its shares knocked after the oil giant signalled profits will come under pressure in the third quarter following a record run.

The FTSE 100 stock fell 5% on Thursday following an update that showed a hit from weaker gas trading and lower refining margins.

Shell said its refining margins were about 15 US dollars a barrel (£13.30) in the three months to the end of September, down from 28 US dollars (£24.90) a barrel in the previous quarter.

The company said it expects this to have a “negative impact” of between one billion US dollars (£888 million) and 1.4 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion) on its third-quarter underlying earnings for products.

It added that margins in its chemicals arm has also slumped, to an expected minus 27 US dollars (£24) per tonne from 86 US dollars (£76) per tonne in the second quarter as a result of a drop in global demand for plastic.

And it said its gas business was suffering amid a “volatile and dislocated” market which, together with a seasonal drop in demand, would see “significantly lower” liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas trading results.

It comes after the group has been enjoying record-breaking profits thanks to soaring energy prices, with adjusted earnings hitting nearly 11.5 billion dollars (£10.2 billion) for the second quarter of the year.

But oil prices have fallen back from around 120 US dollars (£107) a barrel in June to about 90 US dollars (£80) amid concerns over a recession in Europe and as surging inflation weighs on the global outlook.

The Opec oil cartel said on Wednesday it would cut production by two million barrels a day to stabilise prices after the cost of crude has fallen in recent months.

Shell’s update comes after it announced last month that chief executive Ben van Beurden will step down later this year after close to a decade in the top job.

He will hand over the reins to the company’s Canadian director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions, Wael Sawan.

