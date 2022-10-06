Sterling drops again as dollar regains its strength

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sterling drops again as dollar regains its strength

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 5:39 pm
Sterling fell to 1.11 against the dollar on Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sterling fell to 1.11 against the dollar on Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The dollar started rising again on Thursday, after a few days of weakness, putting renewed pressure on a struggling pound, while stock markets across Europe struggled.

By the end of the day, a pound could buy a little over 1.11 dollars, down by 1.7% on the day. It marked a rough day for sterling, but also for the euro, which fell 0.6% against the US currency.

“Sterling has been under pressure over the course of the day, with dollar strength helping to weaken GBPUSD (the pound against sterling) after a week of upside,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“With sterling having recovered from the volatility driven by Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the focus returns to the question of when the dollar dominance will resume.

“Recent calls for the Fed to slow their tightening process in response to a burgeoning dollar-led crisis in Europe appear wide of the mark, with (Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel) Kashkari stating that tightening will continue until inflation starts to reverse.”

But the fall in sterling did not seem to do much to help the FTSE 100 on Thursday. The index normally moves up when sterling moves down as many of its companies earn a lot of money in dollars.

By the end of the day, the index had dropped by 0.8% – losing 55 points, and ending the day on 6,997.

But the FTSE was not alone. Shares fell in Europe and on Wall Street too.

The S&P 500 was down 0.2% and the Dow Jones down 0.3% shortly after European markets closed. Germany’s Dax closed down 0.3%.

Investors are becoming concerned about energy prices again after the Opec+ group of oil-producing countries agreed to major production cuts at a meeting on Wednesday.

The cost of Brent crude oil was fairly stable on Thursday, trading up around 0.5% to 93.92 dollars per barrel.

“Joe Biden has stated his disappointment over the surprise two million barrels per day production cut from Opec+, with many seeing this as a Saudi decision to favour Russian interests over the West,” Mr Mahony said.

He added: “With the Western world having to take drastic measures that will squeeze economic growth in a bid to drive down inflation, the timing of this production cut highlights a disregard for the interests of the US and Europe.

“Unfortunately, we are starting to see natural gas and crude oil gain ground, with fears around rising commodity prices likely to return as demand rises into the winter period.“

In company news, tobacco giant Imperial Brands said that it had seen increased sales across southern Europe and in duty-free zones thanks to a rebound in tourism around the world after the pandemic.

The business said that it would buy back shares worth £1 billion from its investors to return cash to them.

Shares rose by 3.5%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Segro, up 19p to 743.2p, Imperial Brands, up 47p to 1,944p, Haleon, up 5.7p to 284.15p, Informa, up 10.4p to 542.4p, and Ashtead, up 77p to 4,400p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Kingfisher, down 11.1p to 214.4p, Centrica, down 3.18p to 68.44p, Rolls-Royce, down 3p to 71.29p, DS Smith, down 9p to 249.4p, and St James’s Place, down 33p to 995.6p.

