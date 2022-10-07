Pumpkin grower says there is ‘full availability’ despite summer heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pumpkin grower says there is ‘full availability’ despite summer heatwave

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 8:01 am
Oakley Farms, based near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, has reported ‘full availability’ of pumpkins this year despite the summer heatwave (Alan Bennett/ Tesco/ PA)
Oakley Farms, based near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, has reported ‘full availability’ of pumpkins this year despite the summer heatwave (Alan Bennett/ Tesco/ PA)

One of the UK’s largest growers of pumpkins has said there is “full availability” of the squash this year despite the summer heatwave.

There had been reports of a potential shortage of the gourds this Halloween due to the prolonged dry weather but a major supermarket supplier says harvest numbers are the same as last year.

Oakley Farms, based near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, which supplies Tesco, grows around five million pumpkins each year.

Steve Whitworth, operations director at Oakley Farms, said: “While we had the summer heatwave and subsequent downpour in early September, we’ve had no issues with our pumpkins and there is full availability of great quality this year.”

Oakley Farms, based near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, has reported 'full availability' of pumpkins this year despite the summer heatwave. (Alan Bennett/ Tesco/ PA)
Oakley Farms, based near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, said the summer heatwave has not affected the harvest (Alan Bennett/Tesco/PA)

Tesco pumpkin buyer Emily Hampson said: “The quality of the pumpkins that have started arriving at our stores this week are as good as ever and we have a wide variety of choices available.

“Interest in Halloween continues to grow and last year we saw an all-time record demand for pumpkins.

“This year we anticipate at least equalling that and thanks to our close partnership with Oakley Farms we are on track to do just that.”

The farm works with Tesco to ensure there is as little waste as possible and donates any surplus pumpkins to food charities such as FareShare to create meals.

Oakley Farms said the heatwave and subsequent September downpours had caused no issues. (Alan Bennett/ Tesco/ PA)
Oakley Farms said the heatwave and subsequent September downpours had caused no issues (Alan Bennett/Tesco/PA)

“Don’t forget pumpkins can be used to cook delicious recipes too, and we recommend using our Culinary Pumpkin and the Autumnal Squash as they are sweet varieties,” said Ms Hampson.

To cut waste people can also use pumpkins to feed garden wildlife, with larger birds loving the seeds.

Tesco’s range of pumpkins – carving in standard, large and giant sizes, Munchkin, Sweet Culinary, Novelty including devil (red) and ghost (white) varieties, and Autumnal Squash – will be in stores from this week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

An Avanti West Coast Class 390 EMU train gets ready to depart from London Euston for Glasgow Central Station (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti West Coast given short-term contract renewal by Government
The Regal, a Wetherspoon’s pub, in Cambridge (Chris Radburn/PA)
Pub chain Wetherspoon faces ‘challenge’ to get drinkers back into bars
Lifestyle sales were up by a meagre 1.2% (PA)
September records slowest retail sales growth since shops reopened post-Covid
The charity Family Fund said the strain on families was ‘unsustainable’ (PA)
Families with disabled children ‘struggling to survive’ in cost-of-living crisis
The National Grid Electricity System Operator has outlined a scenario which could see the need for three-hour outages (PA)
Ministers rule out energy-saving campaign despite potential blackout warning
A hospital ward (Peter Byrne/PA)
Government urged to pay nurses a ‘decent wage’ as RCN ballots on strike action
You could be paid £20 a month for not switching on your washing machine during peak hours under the Ovo Energy scheme. (Anthony Devlin/PA)
How much money can I save by helping Britain avoid blackouts?
The PM stopped short of explicitly offering a guarantee of no blackouts (Matthew Fearn/PA)
Liz Truss seeks to downplay fears over need for planned energy blackouts
Sterling fell to 1.11 against the dollar on Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sterling drops again as dollar regains its strength
The UK’s biggest banks and building societies have discussed how they can better protect mortgage-holders and the most vulnerable customers during a meeting with the Chancellor on Thursday (Ian West/ PA)
Banks call for more support on mortgages amid surging rates

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
3

More from Press and Journal

Strike action from RMT union members are expected to shut down most of ScotRail's services this weekend.
All you need to know about the train strikes this weekend
Oakley Farms, based near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, has reported ‘full availability’ of pumpkins this year despite the summer heatwave (Alan Bennett/ Tesco/ PA)
Trains and ferries cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across north
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon gear up for crucial encounter against Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Elgin City manager Gavin Price gives instructions to his players
Top-class training transferring to pitch at Elgin City, says boss Gavin Price
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Former Inverness Court Officer Bill Paterson receives Imperial Service Medal Picture shows; Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle presents the Imperial Service Medal to Bill Paterson. Inverness Justice Centre . Supplied by David Love Date; 06/10/2022
Prestigious medal for former Inverness court officer
Scapa Distillery licensing
Scapa Distillery gets green light from licensing board as owners look ahead to opening…
Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Scottish salmon worth £760m to economy in 2021
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Scott Allardice.
Scott Allardice eager for Caley Thistle to crank up promotion push at home

Editor's Picks