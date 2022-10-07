Midwives to be balloted on strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midwives to be balloted on strike action

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 12:50 pm
Midwives are to be balloted on strike action (PA)

Midwives are being urged to vote in favour of strike action over pay in a ballot that will be held next month.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) announced it would ballot its members from November 11 for a period of four weeks on whether to take industrial action.

The union is urging its members in England and Wales to vote in favour of action. A ballot is already under way in Scotland.

Two-thirds of eligible members in England and more than eight out of 10 in Wales have taken part in a consultation on the move, with three-quarters (75%) saying they wanted to be balloted on possible strikes.

All midwives and maternity support workers employed in the NHS who are members of the RCM are eligible to vote.

The RCM has said no action would be taken that puts mothers and babies at risk, with safe services being maintained.

It comes after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) ballot on strike action got under way on Thursday, with all UK members being asked if they are prepared to walk out over pay.

That ballot closes on November 2.

RCM’s executive director trade union, Dr Suzanne Tyler, said: “Midwives have only taken strike action once in 140 years. This is not something they take lightly.

“The RCM has already called on the new Prime Minster to keep her promises and ‘deliver on the National Health Service’.

“One way to do that is to ensure staff are valued and paid fairly for what they do. It unfortunately appears they aren’t willing to listen or even acknowledge the workforce crisis engulfing our NHS.

“Our members are sending a very clear message to the governments in England and Wales and one that must not be ignored any longer.

“We have previously warned NHS leaders and Governments in England and Wales that staff were at breaking point and a below inflation pay award would see midwives heading for the door. Our members feel undervalued, underpaid, and are now angry that the Government has not listened to them.

“Many are struggling with the rising cost of living and deeply worried about the future. For midwives to consider taking industrial action it is really the last straw, but they feel they have no other option.”

Health workers in other trade unions are also being balloted for industrial action over pay.

Earlier this year, the Government gave most NHS workers a £1,400 pay rise, well below what unions were calling for.

