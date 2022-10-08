Only around one in five trains will run on Saturday due to rail strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Only around one in five trains will run on Saturday due to rail strike

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:07 pm
Network Rail said only about 20% of normal train services will run on Saturday due to a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.
Rail passengers are set for more travel chaos as only around 20% of normal train services will run on Saturday due to another strike by union members.

More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will walk out in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Around half of the network will be closed all day and trains will operate only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Passengers are being urged to “only travel by train if absolutely necessary on Saturday”.

Services will start later than normal on Sunday morning as workers return to duties.

Ahead of the industrial action, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch wrote to Transport Secretary Anne Marie Trevelyan, urging her to “unshackle” the railway companies and allow them to reach a settlement with the rail unions.

Mr Lynch wrote: “I am writing following your comments at the Conservative Party Conference last weekend in which you said that there is a ‘deal to be done’ between the rail unions and train companies in relation to the ongoing industrial disputes.

“I am also hopeful that a negotiated settlement between the RMT and the employers can be reached.

“However, for this to be achieved, your Government must unshackle the train operators who currently take their mandate directly from yourself.”

In a statement, the Department for Transport (DfT) urged union bosses to work with their employers “not against them”.

“For the third time this week, and second weekend in a row we face disruption and disarray on our railways,” a DfT spokesperson said.

“Weekend rail travel has been on the rise since the pandemic as people travel to support their favourite sports teams, meet loved ones or go to events. These plans are all now jeopardised and our economy is damaged as a result.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but all strikes will do is punish the very people unions claim to stand up for and push passengers further away.

“We urge union bosses to reconsider this divisive action and instead work with their employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward.”

It comes after a week of travel misery, with strikes also taking place last Saturday and on Wednesday.

Passengers are advised to check National Rail Enquiries or their train operator’s website for updates.

People with a ticket for Saturday whose journey is cancelled or rescheduled are entitled to a refund. Alternatively, they can travel on another day up to and including Tuesday October 11.

Season ticket holders are entitled to compensation through the delay repay scheme.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, has written to Transport Secretary Anne Marie Trevelyan (Jacob King/PA)

It comes after analysis by the rail regulator found that Network Rail’s maintenance staff earn nearly a fifth more than workers doing comparable roles.

The Office of Rail and Road said it commissioned independent consultants to establish whether rail industry employment costs are higher or lower than “market comparators”.

The study found that total reward – which includes pension costs and other measurable benefits – for maintenance workers at Network Rail is “18% above the market median”.

Commenting on the study, Mr Lynch said: “Strong trade unions like the RMT are important in raising wages and creating good safe working environments.

“And if it means RMT members’ wages are higher than the market rate, there is something wrong with the market.”

