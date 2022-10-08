Volatility of sterling disrupts winter sun holiday planning – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Volatility of sterling disrupts winter sun holiday planning – survey

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:08 pm
Sterling’s recent volatility is affecting the plans of most people previously considering a foreign holiday, a new survey suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sterling’s recent volatility is affecting the plans of most people previously considering a foreign holiday, a new survey suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)

The sterling’s volatility is affecting the plans of millions of people planning winter sun holidays, a new survey has suggested.

The plans of 59% of UK adults previously considering booking a foreign holiday have been affected by the pound’s recent slide in value, according to a YouGov poll for Post Office Travel Money.

A quarter of respondents said fluctuating exchange rates mean they will not take an overseas trip in the coming months, while the same proportion will choose a cheaper destination.

Some 28% of those questioned are delaying their trip and a third (33%) intend to cut their spending budget.

A beach club in Cancun, Mexico
Costs in Cancun, Mexico are up 42.6% compared with 2019 (Alamy/PA)

The pound plunged to historic lows against the US dollar in the wake of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget on September 23 but has since recovered.

Analysis of prices by Post Office Travel Money in partnership with holiday company Travelbag found UK travellers are paying more for typical tourist costs at four out of five popular long-haul winter sun destinations, compared with the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Based on exchange rates on October 1, costs have risen by more than 20% in 14 of the 28 locations studied including St. John’s, Antigua (up 55.3%); Cancun, Mexico (up 42.6%); Orlando, US (up 28.8%); and Chinatown, Singapore (25.0%).

But sizeable price cuts in places such as Hoi An, Vietnam; Phuket, Thailand; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Jumeirah, Dubai mean trips to those locations are better value than before the coronavirus crisis.

The coastal city of Hoi An topped the ranking of cheapest destinations despite sterling falling in value against the Vietnamese dong over the past three years.

Dubai Skyline GV
Sizeable price cuts in places such as Dubai mean trips to these locations are better value than before the coronavirus pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)

Costs for UK visitors are down 10% compared with 2019 because of a sharp drop in local prices.

Tourists pay just £1.60 for a cup of filter coffee at a cafe or bar, £2.23 for a small bottle or tube of insect repellent at a supermarket and £43.14 for a three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine at a restaurant.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “With continuing uncertainty about sterling, it is more important than ever before for people planning winter sun holidays to do their homework and be aware of prices in destinations they are considering.

“Holiday costs remain low in popular long haul resorts like Vietnam, Thailand and Jamaica but people who choose the wrong destination risk falling victim to higher prices.”

Mr Boden advised people planning winter sun trips to “watch exchange rate movements” in the weeks before their departure and “purchase their holiday money when the pound rises in value”.

YouGov questioned 2,081 UK adults on September 29 and 30.

The survey results are based on responses from the 1,283 who said they were considering a holiday abroad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Liz Truss has hailed a ‘milestone’ for UK’s rural economy as British lamb has been exported to US for the first time in over 20 years (Jacob King/PA)
Truss hails ‘milestone’ as UK exports lamb to US for first time since 1989
Network Rail said only about 20% of normal train services will run on Saturday due to a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.
Only around one in five trains will run on Saturday due to rail strike
The UK is facing potential strikes by nurses, teachers, bus drivers and ambulance drivers over the coming weeks (/PA)
Key dates for strikes and potential industrial action affecting the UK
The pound slipped in value against the US dollar on Friday as a better-than-expected jobs market indicated a relatively healthy economy across the pond (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
Sterling falls against a stronger dollar as FTSE 100 slips into the red
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
EasyJet investors hope strong summer sales boosted loss-making airline
Millions of homes will likely be able to sign up for the scheme. (Peter Byrne/PA)
How to get paid £100 for not using electricity, and other ways to save…
The contract has been extended until April 1 next year ( Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti West Coast extension is a ‘slap in the face’, says union
Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
Truss makes case for increasing energy production amid criticism of winter plans
The cost of energy has soared over the last year (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Insolvencies rise as companies worry about energy bills
Midwives are to be balloted on strike action (PA)
Midwives to be balloted on strike action

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

Editor's Picks