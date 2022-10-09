Record amount of cash handled by Post Office in August before September dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record amount of cash handled by Post Office in August before September dip

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 12:02 am
Post Offices handled a record £3.45 billion in cash in August (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Post Offices handled a record £3.45 billion in cash in August (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Post Offices handled a record £3.45 billion in cash in August.

Personal cash withdrawals in August totalled £805 million during the month, up 0.5% compared to July.

Personal cash deposits exceeded £1.4 billion for the first time and business cash deposits were up 5.5% on July, reaching nearly £1.2 billion.

In September, £3.35 billion in cash deposits and withdrawals was handled at Post Offices.

The Post Office said that cash transactions in September had initially been on track to hit even higher levels at its 11,500 branches, but the additional bank holiday for the state funeral of the Queen saw cash transactions down by 94% compared with the equivalent Monday in September 2021.

As the cost of living bites, people are increasingly turning to cash to manage their budget on a week-by-week basis and often day-by-day, the Post Office said.

Martin Kearsley, banking director at the Post Office, said: “Millions of people are continuing to come into their local Post Office every week and rely on postmasters and their colleagues as the only ones able to fulfil all the cash needs of their local communities and businesses with many branches open seven days a week.

“The vast majority of Post Offices quite rightly remained closed on the day of Her Majesty the Queen’s state funeral as the whole country came together to mourn Her Majesty and reflect on her legacy.

“This did, of course, result in a dip in cash withdrawals and deposits by business customers given many retailers and businesses were also closed. We expect cash transactions to continue to exceed expectations in October and for the rest of the year.”

