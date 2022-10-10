Annuity rates jump to highest level since 2009

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Annuity rates jump to highest level since 2009

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 11:20 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 12:27 pm
Annuity rates have hit their highest level since 2009 in a boost for people looking for a fixed income in retirement (Joe Giddens/PA)
Annuity rates have hit their highest level since 2009 in a boost for people looking for a fixed income in retirement (Joe Giddens/PA)

Annuity rates have hit their highest level since 2009 in a boost for people looking for a fixed income in retirement.

When people retire, they can choose to buy an annuity which gives them a guaranteed level of income, often for the rest of their life.

Annuities have previously declined in popularity amid disappointing rates and the pension freedoms giving people more choice over what to do with their pension pot.

But annuity rates have recently been on the rise as rising gilt yields have boosted the rates on offer.

Hargreaves Lansdown said it has not seen rates this high since March 2009.

It said someone aged 65 with a £100,000 pension could now potentially get an annuity income of £7,191 a year – up from £4,989 in October last year.

Hargreaves Lansdown said it has provided nearly 18,000 annuity quotes in the past three months – up by 70% compared with a year earlier.

Helen Morrissey, a senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said that in recent years annuities “become ‘also-rans’ of the retirement income market, but these rises should put them in contention again”.

She added: “The scale and speed of annuity rate rises could offer food for thought for anyone who ruled out an annuity in recent years because of the level of income on offer.”

Ms Morrissey added: “Some retirees are dissuaded because once you’ve bought an annuity the rate is locked in forever, so those sitting on lower rates from last year can’t benefit from more recent rises.

“However, it’s always worth bearing in mind that you don’t need to lock an annuity in with your entire pension pot all at once. One sensible approach is to do it with chunks of your pension in stages, securing income to meet your needs as and when it makes sense for you.

“This gives you the opportunity to secure higher rates as you get older and you may also qualify for an enhanced annuity if you develop a medical condition at a later point, boosting your income again.”

Figures released by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last week showed that sales of annuities rose by 13% annually in 2021/22, with 68,514 sales recorded.

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said last week: “All too often retirement is presented as an ‘either/or’ choice between annuities and drawdown. In reality, the right option will generally be a combination of both.

“For example, you could use an annuity to cover your fixed costs in retirement while retaining flexibility and the opportunity for investment growth with the rest.”

Standard Life also said last week that it is seeing a renewed interest in annuities.

