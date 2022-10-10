Chinese state trying to manipulate tech for global influence, GCHQ boss to warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chinese state trying to manipulate tech for global influence, GCHQ boss to warn

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 12:57 am
GCHQ director Sir Jeremy Fleming will give the annual RUSI Security Lecture (Joe Giddens/PA)
China is looking to use new and important technologies such as digital currencies and satellite systems to control its own population and increase influence globally, the head of GCHQ will warn on Tuesday.

Sir Jeremy Fleming will use a speech on security to say that while countries such as the UK seek to use new technology to enable prosperity, the Chinese government sees them as a “tool to gain advantage through control of their markets, of those in their sphere of influence and of their own citizens”.

He will warn that China could seek to expand these efforts to the global stage and that the world was approaching a “sliding doors moment in history”.

He is expected to urge the science and technology communities to act to tackle the issue by protecting their systems and intellectual property, as well as working across the industry to create alternatives to Chinese technology he warns it could be used to exploit others.

Giving the annual RUSI Security Lecture, Sir Jeremy will highlight digital currencies operated by central banks as one key technology, suggesting China could use it to monitor the transactions of users at home, while also using it as a way of avoiding international sanctions in the future.

He will also highlight Chinese satellite technology as an area of concern, including as a means of tracking individuals and as a possible “anti-satellite capability” that could be deployed to “deny other nations access to space in the event of a conflict”.

The speech will also warn of Chinese attempts to fragment international standards around the internet in order to create smaller, closed systems that it could control more easily without detection.

“The Chinese leadership believes it draws its strength, its authority, from the closed, one-party system,” he will say.

“They seek to secure their advantage through scale and through control. This means they see opportunities to control the Chinese people rather than looking for ways to support and unleash their citizens’ potential.

“They see nations as either potential adversaries or potential client states, to be threatened, bribed or coerced.

“But underlying that belief is a sense of fear – fear of its own citizens, of freedom of speech, free trade, open technological standards and alliances – the whole open, democratic order and the international rules-based system.

GCHQ proposal
The GCHQ building in Cheltenham (PA)

“It is no surprise that while the Chinese nation has worked to build its advanced economy, the (Chinese Communist) Party has used its resources to implement draconian national security laws, a surveillance culture, and the increasingly aggressive use of military might.

“And we’re seeing that fear play out through the manipulation of the technological ecosystems which underpin our everyday lives – from monitoring its own citizens and restricting free speech to influencing financial systems and new domains.”

In the UK, the Government has ordered telecoms equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei to be stripped out of the UK’s 5G network by 2027 and Sir Jeremy will warn other countries they are “mortgaging their future” if they buy Chinese tech which could contain “hidden costs”.

“At GCHQ it is our privilege and duty to see the sliding door moments of history. This feels like one of those moments,” he will say.

“Our future strategic technology advantage rests on what we as a community do next. I’m confident that together we can tilt that in our collective favour.”

