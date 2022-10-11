Sales of Mirror and Express rose by a third after Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sales of Mirror and Express rose by a third after Queen’s death

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 2:39 pm
Sales of newspapers soared following the Queen’s death (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sales of newspapers soared following the Queen's death (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sales of the Mirror and Express newspapers soared by close to a third on the day after the Queen’s death as Britons rushed to snap up the historic editions.

Despite soaring sales, the company revealed that it took a financial hit from the Queen’s death as many advertisers suspended national advertising campaigns during the mourning period.

Revenue dropped 8.1% in September as advertising was reined in, the papers’ owner Reach said.

“I am particularly proud of our teams who worked so tirelessly over recent weeks to produce such comprehensive, respectful and sensitive coverage of the Queen’s passing, a truly once-in-a-generation event,” said chief executive Jim Mullen.

The papers they produced were snapped up rapidly by punters across the UK.

Sales of The Mirror and The Express soared by close to a third on the day after the Queen's death as people rushed to buy the historic editions

The Express and The Mirror saw their aggregate sales volumes rise by around 30% on the day after the Queen died and the day after her funeral.

But sales were not up massively across the period. Overall, September circulation rose by just 4.3% the company said.

The benefit was more than offset by the drop in print advertising, down 17% in July and August and down more than 32% in September.

“We have made further good strategic progress as we continue to deliver quality content to a growing and increasingly engaged digital audience,” Mr Mullen said.

“Actions on costs are helping to mitigate inflationary pressures and while macro uncertainty persists, improved revenue trends during the third quarter are a positive.

“The strength of our balance sheet underpins ongoing investment in the strategy as we continue to transition to an increasing mix of higher quality digital earnings.”

Total revenue was down 1.9% during the quarter compared to the year before, led by print revenue, down 2.9% and lifted slightly by digital revenue, up 1.1%.

Shares in the business dropped 2.6% following the news.

