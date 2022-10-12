Two-thirds ‘worried their financial situation will worsen in the year ahead’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two-thirds ‘worried their financial situation will worsen in the year ahead’

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 11:49 am
Two-thirds of people are worried their financial situation will worsen over the year ahead, according to Vanquis (Yui Mok/PA)
Two-thirds (66%) of people are worried their financial situation will worsen over the year ahead, a survey has found.

More than a third (31%) of those surveyed did not save any money over the summer in preparation for rising energy bills this winter, according to the research from credit card provider Vanquis.

One in seven (13%) increased their level of debt, the research among 2,000 people across the UK found.

Most (81%) people surveyed were concerned about the rising cost of living, with winter on its way.

More than half (58%) of over-55s said they will try to use less energy this winter, as will 43% of 18 to 34-year-olds.

Under the energy price guarantee, the typical household in Britain will pay, on average, around £2,500 a year on their energy bill.

The guarantee reduces the unit cost of energy, and so actual bills could be higher or lower, depending on the size of the home, how well it is insulated, how many people live there and how much energy is used.

Fiona Anderson, managing director at Vanquis, said: “We believe that the rising cost of living is a contributing factor to people relying more heavily on borrowing.”

