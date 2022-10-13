Fresh rail strike to hit Avanti West Coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fresh rail strike to hit Avanti West Coast

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 1:03 pm
The RMT said its train managers on Avanti West Coast will walk out on October 22 and November 6 (WCML/PA)
The RMT said its train managers on Avanti West Coast will walk out on October 22 and November 6 (WCML/PA)

Fresh strikes have been announced in the rail industry as industrial unrest continues to spread in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members working as train managers on Avanti West Coast will walk out on October 22 and November 6 in a row over rosters.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Avanti are one of the worst operators we have ever tried to negotiate with.

“They have treated our members appallingly and this strike action is the culmination of months of neglect and a strong response to the arrogance bosses have shown.

“Avanti should never have been given any extension to their franchise contract for all the chaos they have caused passengers, and their contempt of their staff is part and parcel of their disastrous approach.”

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT’s decision to go on strike in the coming weeks which we think is premature.

“This is completely unfair on our customers who will again bear the brunt of more unnecessary disruption to their plans.

“We would urge the RMT to reconsider this course of action and work with us to resolve this dispute.”

It is understood that rosters were introduced earlier this year to help improve the resilience of Avanti’s services and further consultation is taking place about December’s rosters.

The row is separate from disputes over pay, jobs and conditions across the railway industry which has led to a series of strikes this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Loungers is to open a raft of new venues (Loungers/PA)
Hospitality chain Loungers targets 19 more openings
The chief executive and chairman of beauty brand Revolution Beauty will step away from day-to-day management of the business while an independent investigation is carried out, the firm has announced (PA)
Revolution Beauty’s chief executive and chairman to ‘step away’ amid probe
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng flies back for mini-budget crisis talks with Truss
The Bank of England said its bond-buying programme will end on Friday (John Walton/PA)
Government bonds and pound rebound amid bond-buying deadline
Royal Mail will consult on up to 6,000 redundancies as the delivery giant blamed industrial action for mammoth financial losses (PA)
Royal Mail to axe around 6,000 jobs amid fresh strikes
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (Jacob King/PA)
Chancellor returns early from US as expectation of major U-turn grows
Liz Truss is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, amid growing pressure on the Prime Minister to reassure markets and rescue her administration (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Expectation of major Truss U-turn grows as pressure on PM builds
The Government has been criticised over the transparency of accounts (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Government accounts less reliable due to long delays, MPs warn
Ten organisations are urging the Government to ensure that fraud is tackled through the Online Safety Bill (PA)
Consumer champions and finance bodies press for action on online fraud
Fracking is one of several issues causing splits in the Tory Party (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour would ban fracking ‘once and for all’ – Miliband

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see
Farmer, businessman and Rotarian, Neil Godsman.
Neil Godsman: Aberdeenshire farmer who expanded into Estonia

Editor's Picks

Most Commented