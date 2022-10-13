The NatWest branches earmarked for closure

NatWest has said it is closing 43 bank branches across the UK.
Here is a list of all sites due for closure.
Henley-on-Thames
Thame
Cheltenham Bath Road
Ayr
Dundee
Devizes
Beeston
Berkhamsted
St Neots
Cleethorpes
Broadstone
Market Harborough
Clitheroe
Eastleigh
Shipley
Ilkley
Buxton
Glossop
Aberdeen
Southsea
Tonbridge
Sandbach
Waterlooville
Cheadle
Glasgow
Headington
Caterham
Oxted
Coventry Walsgrave Road
Edinburgh
Gerrards Cross
Lewes High Street
Balham
Uckfield
Addiscombe
Stourbridge
Whitehaven
Wetherby
Potters Bar
Bromsgrove
Wokingham
Bloomsbury Parrs
Upper Parkstone