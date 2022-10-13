The NatWest branches earmarked for closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NatWest has said it is closing 43 bank branches across the UK.

Here is a list of all sites due for closure.

Henley-on-Thames

Thame

Cheltenham Bath Road

Ayr

Dundee

Devizes

Beeston

Berkhamsted

St Neots

Cleethorpes

Broadstone

Market Harborough

Clitheroe

Eastleigh

Shipley

Ilkley

Buxton

Glossop

Aberdeen

Southsea

Tonbridge

Sandbach

Waterlooville

Cheadle

Glasgow

Headington

Caterham

Oxted

Coventry Walsgrave Road

Edinburgh

Gerrards Cross

Lewes High Street

Balham

Uckfield

Addiscombe

Stourbridge

Whitehaven

Wetherby

Potters Bar

Bromsgrove

Wokingham

Bloomsbury Parrs

Upper Parkstone