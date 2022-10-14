Hospitality chain Loungers targets 19 more openings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hospitality chain Loungers targets 19 more openings

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 10:44 am
Loungers is to open a raft of new venues (Loungers/PA)
Loungers is to open a raft of new venues (Loungers/PA)

Cafe bar chain Loungers has revealed plans to open 19 more sites over the rest of the financial year as it continues to push forward with its expansion plans despite pressure on consumer spending.

Shares in the company moved higher in early trading on Friday.

The hospitality firm, which runs venues under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands, said it has opened 11 new sites over the past five months, bringing its estate to 206 venues.

Loungers chief executive officer Nick Collins said the business is “particularly pleased” with the performance of its new venues and will push on with further openings over the rest of the year.

“Loungers continues to thrive and I am delighted with our consistent out-performance of the market, thanks to the fantastic efforts of our teams and the hospitality they provide,” he said.

“We are particularly pleased with the strong performance of our new openings and we are on track to open 30 sites this year.

“As our strong sales performance demonstrates, neither uncertainty in respect of the wider UK economy nor consumer attitudes towards discretionary spending have to date impacted our sales.”

Loungers reported that like-for-like sales grew 17% over the 24 weeks to October 2, compared with the same period before the pandemic.

The boss added that Loungers is seeking to offset increases it has seen in the firm’s cost base.

Mr Collins added: “We are operating in a particularly inflationary environment and we are working hard to mitigate inbound cost pressures and to maintain the value for money principles that are so important to our customers.

“We continue to focus on getting the right balance and take confidence from the positioning of both Lounge and Cosy Club and their market-leading track records.”

Shares in Loungers rose by 1.5% to 207p on Friday morning.

