Asos to reveal sales impact from tightened household budgets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Asos to reveal sales impact from tightened household budgets

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 5:04 pm
(Tim Goode/PA)
(Tim Goode/PA)

Asos will reveal to investors next week how much its sales have been impacted by tightened customers budgets amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The group is among online retailers to have seen recent strong growth ebb away in 2022 as rampant inflation has caused many shoppers to reassess their spending.

Rivals including Next and Boohoo have cut their trading guidance in recent weeks as a result of waning confidence.

Early last month, Asos also cautioned over profitability after sales fell below expectations in August amid clear signs customers were tightening their belts.

Coronavirus – Fri Jan 15, 2021
Asos snapped up the Topshop brand in 2021 when Arcadia tumbled into administration (Mike Egerton/PA)

Investors will be hoping for a resilient outlook from the fashion firm on Wednesday when it unveils its full-year results.

Asos, which owns brands including Topshop, is expected to report adjusted pre-tax profits close to £20 million for the year to August 31.

Last month, the group said it was witnessing “the impact of accelerating inflationary pressures on consumers and a slow start to Autumn/Winter shopping” after a positive summer.

Rival Next highlighted earlier this month that its own performance rebounded somewhat in September amid back-to-school sales, and Asos shareholders will be hoping for a similar story.

Nevertheless, analysts have highlighted that the current economic backdrop continues to pose an uncertain outlook for Asos.

“It’s difficult to imagine that trend reversed given the macro environment has only deteriorated since then,” said Laura Hoy, ESG and equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“That doesn’t bode well for the group given return rates were also on the rise.

“It would be good to get an update on how the group’s dealing with the excess stock that comes along with elevated returns—to much discounting could damage brand power and set the tone for margin erosion in the longer-term.”

The e-commerce group is also expected to post total sales growth of 2.8% for the latest financial year, with analysts predicting that this will accelerate next year as it rebounds from the post-pandemic cool-down in online transactions by customers returning to high streets.

New chief executive officer Jose Antonio Ramos will have a significant challenge to spark significant growth given the economic climate, particularly amid continued rises in costs.

Shareholders will be hoping the group can highlight success in securing cost efficiencies in recent months while there have also been signs of easing cost pressures on freight and elsewhere in global supply chains.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

The Bank of England was forced to step in to help prop up pension funds after the Chancellor spooked investors. (John Walton/PA)
Three weeks of market chaos that toppled the chancellor
The choice of mortgage deals had contracted sharply following the mini-budget (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mortgage lenders ‘should feel confidence to put more products on the market’
The Bank of England in the city of London after sterling slumped following Liz Truss’s speech (Yui Mok/PA)
Pound falls further and bonds under pressure despite Government tax U-turn
Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced a hike in corporation tax (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss promises £19bn extra taxes for big companies after U-turn
Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference at Downing Street (Daniel Leal/PA)
Truss defends her low tax agenda as she makes major U-turn and sacks Chancellor
Loungers is to open a raft of new venues (Loungers/PA)
Hospitality chain Loungers targets 19 more openings
The chief executive and chairman of beauty brand Revolution Beauty will step away from day-to-day management of the business while an independent investigation is carried out, the firm has announced (PA)
Revolution Beauty’s chief executive and chairman to ‘step away’ amid probe
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwarteng flies back for mini-budget crisis talks with Truss
The Bank of England said its bond-buying programme will end on Friday (John Walton/PA)
Government bonds and pound rebound amid bond-buying deadline
Royal Mail will consult on up to 6,000 redundancies as the delivery giant blamed industrial action for mammoth financial losses (PA)
Royal Mail to axe around 6,000 jobs amid fresh strikes

Most Read

1
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
2
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
3
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
4
Alex-John Stephen hid his face as he left court.
John Bishop comedy show ends in break-up, taxi rank brawl and domestic abuse assault
5
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
6
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
8
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
9
Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial crook dodges jail after jury believe tale of £18K loot find
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app

More from Press and Journal

A woman says she was sexually assaulted near Drummer's Corner, Peterhead. Image: Google maps screengrab
Woman says she was 'grabbed' on same morning of alleged sex assault on Peterhead…
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds warns of lethal finishers at opponents Cove Rangers
Aboyne Hospital and Health Centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Aboyne Community Hospital to reopen after staff shortages forced closure
An aerial image of the under-construction Aberdeen Incinerator. Photo: Kenny Elrick, 12/10/22.
Aberdeen incinerator contractor obliged to start accepting waste from October 29
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Green conference and further Tory turmoil
John Urquhart from Skye, originally from Harris, has been named as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'I love Gaelic': Skye author and poet named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at…
Trains, Nicola Sturgeon and Aberdeen's revamp
Readers' letters: Train journeys, Nicola Sturgeon's Anti-tory comments and Aberdeen City's revamp
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects Dundee United to bring fresh confidence into Dingwall…
Professor Sarah Pedersen of RGU has helped create a new "Quinepedia" initiative. Picture: Kenny Elrick
BIG INTERVIEW: Sarah Pedersen highlights the launch of Quinepedia but worries about women's rights…
Scotland Women's captain Rachel Corsie in action against the Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday. (Pic by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: I'm not sure when - or how - I'll get over Scotland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented