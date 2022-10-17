Asos shares slump after retailer confirms lender talks over financing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Asos shares slump after retailer confirms lender talks over financing

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 10:54 am
Asos has confirmed it is in talks over changes to its borrowing facilities (Asos/PA)
Asos shares have slumped after the fashion retailer confirmed it is talks with lenders over changing the terms of a £350 million borrowing facility.

The online retail firm told shareholders it is “in the final stages” of agreeing to an amendment to its financial covenants for its revolving credit facility.

Asos said the move will give it “increased financial flexibility” amid an uncertain economic backdrop.

The company added: “Asos retains a strong liquidity position and this is a prudent step in the current environment.”

Sky News reported over the weekend that Asos had recently approached its banks, including HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds, to seek alterations to its borrowing agreements on the facility, which matures in 2024.

The lenders have reportedly lined up specialists from AlixPartners and law firm Clifford Chance to advise them over the process.

It comes two days before the e-commerce firm is set to reveal its trading figures for the past year to August.

Last month, Asos revealed that profitability would be towards to bottom of targets after sales fell below expectations in August amid clear signs customers were tightening their belts.

Shares were down 11.5% at 470.16p on Monday morning.

The latest fall in Asos’ stock means the company has seen its share value fall by almost 80%, or around £1.8 billion, since the start of the year.

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

