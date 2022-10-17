Bensons for Beds rescues Eve Sleep brand after hiring administrators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bensons for Beds rescues Eve Sleep brand after hiring administrators

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 6:03 pm
(Eve Sleep/PA)
(Eve Sleep/PA)

Online mattress retailer Eve Sleep has been purchased by Bensons for Beds after saying it had called in administrators following a failed sale process.

Bensons acquired the brand, website and assets on Monday with plans to retain Eve as a standalone brand and relaunch its website later this month.

Eve had its shares suspended from the London Stock Exchange’s AIM index after hiring Matthew Ingram and James Saunders of Kroll Advisory as administrators, who will now be required to manage the sale of the brand.

The company floated on the stock market in 2017 with a £140 million valuation, but has suffered declining customer numbers and increased cost pressures in recent years.

In June, it revealed it was looking for a buyer or new investor as it warned it would miss revenue targets for the year after a period of significant consumer downturn.

Its chief executive said on Monday morning that it was “heartbreaking” that terminating the sales process and appointing administrators was the best way to preserve value for creditors, partners and suppliers.

Bensons – which operates 166 stores across the country – has ambitious plans for growth and transformation after recently securing additional investment from its owner, Alteri Investors.

North London-based Eve will be added to its portfolio which already includes beds and mattress brands Slumberland and Staples & Co.

The value of the acquisition has not been disclosed.

Gavin George, chief executive of Alteri Investors, said: “It is encouraging to see Bensons continuing to strengthen its position in what remains a challenging market.

“Eve Sleep is a strong brand name that resonates with a different demographic of younger consumers.

“Alteri is pleased to back Bensons’ management in the acquisition of a brand which will augment the group’s offer, widen its appeal and boost its digital credentials.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Jeremy Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng said in September that he and the Prime Minister were ‘absolutely committed’ to the triple lock (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped
Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff
Markets were buoyed by Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement (House of Commons/PA)
Chancellor’s economic U-turn brings ‘relief to stressed financial markets’
Liz Truss is battling to save her premiership as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions were needed as he tore up her economic strategy (House of Commons/PA)
Hunt warns of tough spending decisions to come as he tears up Liz Truss’s…
Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has criticised the decision to scale back energy support from April (Peter Morrison/PA)
Chancellor’s removal of energy support is ‘flawed’ – Murphy
Distillers, brewers and pubs have said the Government’s decision to scrap plans to freeze alcohol duty is a “huge blow” (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Brewers and distillers face ‘huge blow’ as alcohol duty freeze scrapped
Liz Truss and Jeremy Hunt (Archive/PA)
Truss fights for survival as Hunt scraps her economic strategy
The latest mini-budget U-turns will help ease pressure for aggressive interest rate rises and slash government borrowing costs, but more hefty measures will be needed to plug the gaping hole in Britain’s public finances, experts have warned (John Walton/PA)
Mini-budget U-turns ease pressure for big interest rate hikes, say experts
BP has confirmed a £3.6 billion deal to buy a US biogas firm (Nick Ansell/PA)
BP to buy US biogas producer Archaea Energy for £3.6bn
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced a string of U-turns after weeks of turmoil which have dogged the markets following the mini-budget (Yui Mok/PA)
How will households be affected by the mini-budget U-turns?

Most Read

1
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
2
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
3
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
4
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
5
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
6
Jo Jamieson has gained strength from the death of her son Dean to support others. Picture: Derek Ironside
Mother of Aberdeen dad Dean Jamieson murdered in 2006 returns to Scotland after 11…
7
The Shetland coastguard helicopter was dispatched.
Fisherman airlifted to hospital after going overboard off Fraserburgh’s coast
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Kieran Kizmucki assaulted a man in Mither Tap bar,. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Pool table queue jumper bottled man who called him out for breaking ‘50p rule’
9
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2
10
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod
Inside Dornoch Cathedral. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirk looks to reduce Sutherland parishes - and move Sunday worship online
Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen.
Accused admits sneaking into Peterhead woman's home - but denies sexually assaulting her
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
(Eve Sleep/PA)
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon, NHS being let down by A&E system and the Stone…
Andy Gibson in action for Aberdeen in a match against Falkirk in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
'John Lambie swore when he realised I wasn't 6ft' - Former Aberdeen forward Andy…
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Ross County teenager Adam Mackinnon living early stages of a dream that started during…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented