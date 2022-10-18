FinnCap shares jump after takeover approach from rival Panmure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FinnCap shares jump after takeover approach from rival Panmure

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 9:02 am
Stockbroker finnCap Group has seen its shares jump higher after it confirmed a takeover approach by rival Panmure Gordon.

Shares in finnCap soared by more than a quarter at one stage in early trading on Tuesday after it confirmed the pair are in early stage talks following a report late on Monday that Panmure – which is controlled by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond – is plotting a tie-up between the two.

FinnCap said Panmure’s proposal would see it offer cash for the company, with a partial share alternative.

FinnCap said: “The board of finnCap notes recent speculation and confirms that it has received indicative non-binding proposals from Panmure Gordon Group Limited regarding a possible combination of the two companies.”

It added: “Discussions between the company and Panmure Gordon are still at an early stage.

“There can accordingly be no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made for the company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made.”

Panmure has until November 15 to make an offer or walk away under UK Takeover Panel rules.

The combination of the two would bring together two well-known specialists in advising small and medium-sized firms.

It comes as the sector is battling amid a dearth of deals and the need to make savings in the face of slowing corporate activity.

FinnCap has had a tough past year, with shares down heavily and its founder and boss of 24 years, Sam Smith, stepping down in the summer.

Panmure is majority owned by Mr Diamond’s Atlas Merchant Capital, which bought a majority stake in the group in 2017.

Mr Diamond was the former chief executive of Barclays, who stepped down from the banking giant in 2012, days after it was fined for rigging the Libor interbank rate.

He set up Atlas in 2013.

